Anfisa Nava flaunts new relationship after Jorge Nava announces divorce plans

90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava is flaunting her new relationship after her husband, Jorge Nava, announced divorce plans.

Anfisa, whose maiden name is Arkhipchenko, has been using social media to prove she is more than happy to be moving on with her life.

The brunette beauty is living her best life, while her soon to be ex-husband serves out his time in prison. There is no love lost between Anfisa and Jorge these days.

Both are ready for the next chapter in their lives.

Anfisa’s new relationship

Anfisa flaunted her new romance on Instagram, highlighting her quarantine date night. It took place at home, but that didn’t stop her from getting dressed to kill for her special evening.

“Romantic quarantine dinner ready,” Anfisa captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories, last week. She looked stunning in a short tight white dress with a plunging neckline.

Leo Assaf is Anfisa’s new man. He popped up on her Instagram feed a few weeks ago. They have been spending a lot of quality time together at one of their homes since self-isolation began.

The new guy in Anfisa is also into fitness, just like her.

She has reportedly been dating Leo since before Valentine’s Day. Leo initially posted about their relationship on his Instagram account, but the account has now been switched to private.

There is not too much known about Leo right now. However, 90 Day Fiance fans know Anfisa loves the spotlight, and that means she will eventually start sharing more information about her new romance.

Anfisa won’t want to lose the 15 minutes of fame she is still riding out.

Jorge and Anfisa divorce

While Jorge has been in prison, he has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation. Jorge revealed his nearly 128-pound slimmer figure on social media.

There has been a lot of speculation since the announcement that she left Jorge to be with Leo. Anfisa is setting the record straight on those rumors, insisting her marriage has been mutually over for a long time.

“I didn’t leave him to be with another man. I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes; it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start,” she expressed to In Touch Weekly.

It is the end of the road for Jorge Nava and Anfisa Nava, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After for two seasons.

They are both working towards new lives, physically and emotionally. Anfisa’s life now includes a new man she is happily showing off on social media.