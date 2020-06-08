Anfisa Nava debuts new fitness app: Here’s what to know about the features and where to download

Anfisa Nava is a Russian beauty featured in 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After her success on reality shows, she became a social media influencer. Her niche is in fitness.

Now, she is releasing a new fitness app. To celebrate, she is offering app downloads for $1 for the first month.

After that, it will cost you $14.99 per month to get access to her at-home workout videos and nutrition guide.

Anfisa Nava has fitness and nutrition app for those looking to get healthy

The app features several different fitness programs based on different goals in mind. For example, one program can help you achieve a bikini body.

She advertises that none of the workouts require any equipment. This means they are easy to accomplish at home.

Anfisa also says she posts new content every week. Soon, there will be at-home workout videos featuring equipment and routines for gym-goers.

In 2019, Anfisa became a nationally qualified NPC bikini athlete. She is also a certified personal trainer.

Fans can ask Anfisa questions directly in the app

If you download the app, you can also ask Anfisa questions about the workouts and nutritional guides. For fans of Anfisa on 90 Day Fiance, this is a big deal!

Anfisa is also offering a bonus in the app. Not only do you get access to her programs, but the entire Playbook platform.

This means unlimited access to 150+ trainers that she recommends and thousands of different workouts. It seems that there is truly something for everyone at all fitness levels.

The app focuses on healthy eating, nutrition, and wellness guides, and at-home workouts. In the Playbook platform, there are new workouts every single day.

Anfisa has her own YouTube channel, where she uploads nutrition advice and workout videos.

For fans who do not want to pay the price for an app, her YouTube channel is a great place to find free workouts.

She often posts videos on her social media accounts as well.

If you’re interested in learning more or downloading the app, check out Anfisa’s website here. You can download the app on her website.

Will you download her new app for $1?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days concludes tonight at 8/9c on TLC.