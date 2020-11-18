Watch What Happens Live Host and Bravo executive Andy Cohen will produce and host a seven-part series about the history of reality TV titled For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

Andy Cohen’s new show will air on E! network in early 2021.

“The series will rewind the clock and revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments that have undoubtedly shaped the world we live in today and share the inside scoop from the icons who lived it,” reads the show’s official in a press release from E!.

“From Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, and The Real World, to The Real Housewives, Survivor and more, the genre has evolved tremendously since its inception and radically affected society on a global scale.”

In each episode, Andy will break down the central themes of reality TV. He will also interview key figures in the reality TV world whose influences extend from on-screen to behind-the-scenes.

How Andy feels about the new gig

Andy is ecstatic to break down a topic that he is so passionate about.

“I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” says Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer. “This series is like great candy!”

Andy Cohen has been an influential figure in the reality TV world for decades. He is an executive producer at Bravo and is best known for hosting the Real Housewives reunions, and his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

E! is just as excited for the new series as he is.

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” says Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Bravo and E!.

“At a time where the world is constantly changing, ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”

Andy Cohen’s other reality TV pursuits

As the face of Bravo, Andy has recently been pushing for the Real Housewives of Miami to go back on air and be renewed for a fourth season.

He has been speaking to NBCUniversal about the potential of filming RHOM and adding it to the parent company’s streaming platform, Peacock.

RHOM debuted in 2011 and ran for three seasons. Andy believes the reason why the series was canceled is because of low ratings.

Even though the franchise hasn’t been on the air for seven years, if anyone has the power to bring it back to life, it’s Andy.

Watch What Happens Live airs daily at 10/9c on Bravo.