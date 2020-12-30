Andy Cohen gives fans a glimpse of his latest text thread with Erika Jayne and other Bravo Housewives

Bravo fans know that Andy Cohen is great at asking hard-hitting questions. Segments like Plead the Fifth on his show Watch What Happens Live! have demonstrated his ability to get the inside scoop on most interviews.

He’s also known for sharing some of his own behind the scenes info from time to time.

Recently, Andy participated in an Instagram trend where he shared pictures from suggestions made by fans. And his responses didn’t disappoint.

Andy reveals which Housewives he’s recently texted

Although Andy answered several fan inquiries, some were more revealing than others.

One fan asked Andy to share “the last current Housewife you texted.”

In his response, Andy shared a screenshot of his texting home screen that showed he’d most recently been chatting with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. The text messages included none other than Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer.

The topics of those conversations will remain a mystery, however, since Andy was sure to block out any revealing information from those conversations.

Andy reveals more behind the scenes info

It wasn’t just his texts that Andy was willing to dish about. He also shared some fun throwbacks for fans and followers to enjoy.

Andy was asked to share a picture of a “Housewife who makes you belly laugh.”

Of all the Housewives to choose from, of all the franchises available, Andy made a not-so-surprising choice. The Housewife that makes Andy belly laugh is Real Housewives of New York City’s silliest cast member, Sonja Morgan.

With his answer, Andy selected a selfie of himself and Sonja to share.

Sonja re-shared the sweet picture to her Twitter account writing, “Sooooo blown away. I love to make people laugh. this made my month [two heart emoji].”

Another follower asked Andy to share his “oldest housewives pic.”

Andy chose a serious throwback of himself with the Real Housewives of Orange County from what seems to be the show’s very first season back in 2006. The pic included OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson along with alums Jeana Keough, Lauri Waring, Jo De La Rosa, and Kimberly Bryant.

Andy really went all-in with the latest Instagram trend, and his pic choices certainly disappoint.

Catch Watch What Happens Live! on Bravo.