Andy Cohen explains why Nicollette Sheridan would never be asked to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast

Andy Cohen addressed rumors that former Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan may one day join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Andy commented on the rumors on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

The Watch What Happens Live host implied that production would not likely ever be extending an offer to the actress because of her connection to current RHOBH star Lisa Rinna. Nicollette Sheridan is the ex-wife of Lisa’ Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Lisa and Nicolette had a Twitter feud

The 56-year-old actress and 57-year-old Lisa Rinna had a Twitter feud after Lisa discussed the end of Harry and Nicollette’s marriage on the show last year. Andy told Danny Pellegrino that the women’s’ feud prevented Nicollette from becoming a Housewife.

“Sometimes if you toss around the idea of bringing in an actual enemy of a current cast member, you run the risk of the current cast member saying, ‘Okay, well I’m not coming back.’ And we’ve had that situation with other housewives,” said Andy.

“I think Nicollette would be very problematic,” he concluded.

After Lisa said that Nicollette left Harry Hamlin for singer Michael Bolton on the RHOBH, Nicollette tweeted a response.

“FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv.”

Harry Hamlin joined the ladies’ Twitter feud

Harry, 68, responded to Nicollette’s tweet by accusing her of cheating on him with Michael Bolton, as Lisa had said.

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!”

Nicollette retweeted Harry’s response along with her own tweet addressing the end of the couple’s marriage.

“Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your [email protected][email protected]”

Harry filed for divorce from Nicollette in 1992 after nearly one year of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.