Andy Cohen asks Captain Lee to choose between Below Deck crew members — See his surprise picks

Andy Cohen asked Captain Lee Rosbach to choose between various Below Deck crew members on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After five seasons on Below Deck, the infamous captain has worked with many different crew members. Some he dearly loves and considers good friends, like Kate Chastain. Others have left Captain Lee never wanting to work with them again, like all of the male crew members on Season 7 of the Bravo show.

There were a few surprises during the game, which Andy called, “Who would you keep?” Captain Lee made a shocking choice that left even the host in awe and had one choice the left the captain stumped.

Sign up for our newsletter!

No surprises here

The game kicked off with Captain Lee picking between Kate or her replacement Francesca Rubi. He obliviously chose Kate, but as fans know, the captain has praised Francesca throughout the current season.

Andy threw Captain Lee a hard one when asking him to choose Eddie Lucas or Kelley Johnson.

“Wow, now that’s tough. I can’t make a call on that. Their maturation level from the time I got them to the time that they came back. Eddie, this year is just knocking it out of the park. So that’s a tough one,” the captain said.

Captain Lee also picked Courtney Skippon over Elizabeth Frankini and Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters over James Hough. It was not shocking when the captain hands down chose chef Adrian Martin over chef Kevin Dobson. There is no love lost between the captain and Kevin.

Nico Scholly was picked over Brian de Saint Pern, and Josiah Carter was chosen over Sierra Storm by the captain. Also, kind of no brainer decisions.

The unexpected crew choices

Captain Lee stunned fans by choosing to keep chef Rachel Hargrove over fan-favorite chef Ben Robinson. The captain has long declared Ben as his favorite chef to work with, but it appears now Rachel is at the top of his list.

Another decision that had Andy saying, “Wow really,” was the captain picking Rhylee Gerber over Kat Held. Fans will recall the captain had previously said he would never work with Rhylee again.

Last but by no means least, Captain Lee chose to dump both Trevor Walker and Shane Coopersmith.

Perhaps Captain Lee getting rid of Shane is a sign the deckhand doesn’t make it through the season. The last episode featured Shane napping while the rest of the crew worked and bosun Eddie, losing it.

Captain Lee Rosbach certainly has his favorites when it comes to crew members. Sometimes a crew member can go from the do not like to the like list without fans even know it.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.