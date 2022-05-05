Andrew Spencer judges the mens’ fashion at 2022 Met Gala

Andrew Spencer provides commentary on notable Met Gala looks. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

The 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday, and several Bachelor Nation stars were buzzing over the celeb looks on the red carpet.

The Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorite Andrew Spencer took it upon himself to offer his thoughts on several of the men’s attire at the gala.

Here’s what Andrew Spencer thought of the best and worst dressed men from the star-studded night.

Andrew Spencer weighs in on the Met Gala menswear

The Met Gala annually showcases some avant-garde fashion statements; however, the men in attendance often just wear classic simple suits.

Some men dare to elevate their style on the carpet, and Andrew Spencer had thoughts on the men who did and didn’t take risks at this year’s gala.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Andrew shared a photo of singer Shawn Mendes in attire that seemed appropriate for the Gilded Glamour theme of the night.

Andrew was a fan of the look, writing, “For the men what’s our thoughts on this look here? I find it bloody magnificent.”

Andrew felt rapper Jack Harlow played it safe at the celebrity event, writing, “Phenomenal color but rather safe.”

Pete Davidson, the comedian dominating the tabloids as of late, wore a standard tux, and Andrew poked fun at Pete’s tension with Kanye West in his commentary, writing, “Ye wouldn’t approve.”

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan showed up to the Met Gala in a blindingly bright ensemble, wearing pink from head to toe.

Rather than comment on Sebastian’s look, Andrew instead mentioned his roommate and The Bachelorette Season 17 costar, Greg Grippo.

Andrew wrote, “[Greg Grippo] I could see rocking this.”

NBA star Russell Westbrook is known to have a bold and unconventional sense of fashion, and his eclectic style was on display at the gala.

Russell wore a top hat, skirt, and mismatched socks as just some of the many standout elements of his unique ensemble.

Andrew approved of the look, writing, “I’m not gunna Lie i like the look given the theme rare W for rus.”

Andrew also praised actor Ryan Reynold’s look. Sharing a viral photo of Ryan’s awed reaction to his wife Blake Lively’s stunning dress, Andrew wrote, “While his wife has dazzled mustn’t overlook the threads Ryan is presenting well done sir.”

As for rapper Future, Andrew was torn between loving the top with the unique mask and disliking the trousers.



Andrew wrote, “Love the effort. 10/10 for the upper half of the outfit. Not a fan of the trousers.”

Andrew Spencer comments on one ‘dreadful’ Met Gala look

There was one look from the 2022 Met Gala that Andrew appeared to like least of all.

Artist Bad Bunny appeared to miss the mark in camel-colored attire with high shoulder pads.

Andrew wrote, “My word bad bunny is the goat. But this look is dreadful to say the least.”

