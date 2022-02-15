Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer attend the Super Bowl, party with Nick Viall

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo have a fun-filled Super Bowl weekend. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 stars and current roomies Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer have been making the most of their new Los Angeles life.

Having attended tons of fun LA spots since their big move together, it’s no surprise that Greg and Andrew were in attendance at LA’s Sofi Stadium for the Super Bowl.

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer link up with Nick Viall over Super Bowl weekend

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer enjoyed an eventful Super Bowl weekend that culminated in attending the Super Bowl, where the Rams ultimately took home the trophy.

At parties leading up to the event, Greg and Andrew saw rapper Drake perform and partied with a familiar face from The Bachelor franchise.

Andrew took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of him and Greg posing with former Bachelor Nick Viall at the event.

In the photo, Greg wears a dark jacket and white tee, Nick wears a grey sweater with a ripped hem and black pants, and Andrew wears a grey jacket with a black tee and pants while holding a drink.

The men are all smiles as they party at the star-studded event.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo have ‘unforgettable Super Bowl experience’

On Greg’s Instagram story, he shared a glimpse into his and Andrew’s time at the big game.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

Greg also shared a post on his Instagram page that includes a series of photos from their Super Bowl experience.

In the first photo, Greg holds a football on a field. In the second photo, Greg and Andrew pose together with a great shot of the field and the packed stadium behind them. In the third and fourth photos, Greg shared more pics on a field, and in the final video, Greg captures the festive moment when the Rams won the Super Bowl and confetti erupted from the stadium.

Greg captioned the post, “Spent #SBLVI weekend with @wilson. Thanks for the unforgettable Super Bowl experience and thanks to [Jordan Palmer] for prepping me for this years draft.”

Greg’s post caught the attention of several Bachelor Nation stars including, Demi Burnett, Victoria Fuller, friend Mikey Planeta, and Andrew’s cousin Clay Harbor who used to play professional football.

As Greg and Andrew’s friendship grows, time will tell what exciting places California will take them next.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.