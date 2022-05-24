Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo attend Kit Keenan’s birthday, tease a potential podcast

Bachelor Nation stars attend Kit Keenan’s star-studded birthday party. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Kit Keenan recently had a lavish birthday bash for her 23rd birthday, and several Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance.

Two Bachelor Nation stars that posed with the birthday girl included Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Andrew, Greg, and Kit all smiled for a photo as Andrew even teased the idea of the trio doing a podcast together.

Kit Keenan poses in between Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo at her birthday party

Andrew Spencer took to his Instagram stories to share a photo with birthday girl Kit Keenan and his best friend, Greg Grippo.

Kit posed with her tiara and prom queen sash as Andrew and Greg wrapped their arms around her.

Andrew and Greg wore California-centric sweaters featuring UCLA Bruins and the Santa Monica tennis club. The two wore white polos underneath to complete the look and adhere to Kit’s school party theme.

Andrew wished Kit a happy birthday and included a crown emoji over the photo.

Along with the birthday wishes, Andrew included a poll at the bottom of the picture.

Andrew asked, “Podcast with us 3 you tuning in?!!!”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

While Andrew and Greg are known to do practically everything together, from workouts, to tropical trips, to being roommates, it seems they’d potentially be down to add Kit on one of their ventures if ever they were to start a podcast.

Kit Keenan exudes ‘prom queen energy’ at birthday party

Kit Keenan looked regal at her 23rd birthday bash.

The Bachelor Season 25 star posed in a light blue dress with billowing long sleeves and a high slit.

Kit revealed that the dress was extra special because it was custom-made by her mother, Cynthia Rowley, who is a highly successful fashion designer. Kit raved that the gown was her dream dress.

Kit also accessorized her look with silver jewelry and a gorgeous tiara.

Kit smiled with her chic birthday cake, sharing photos from her fun-filled birthday festivities.

The birthday cake resembled a black Chanel bag with a gold chain strap and embellishments. Kit’s cake was surrounded by tall gold candles as well.

Kit captioned the post, “what do you think I wished for?”

Kit’s birthday bash appeared to be a blast, and it remains to be seen how her friendship with Bachelor Nation stars Andrew Spencer, and Greg Grippo develops.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.