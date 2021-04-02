Andrew Kenton admits he is a ‘d-bag’ as 90 Day Fiancé cast and fans turn on him

Andrew answered questions about the hate he’s been receiving. Pic credit: TLC

During Andrew’s Q&A on Instagram, one 90 Day Fiance fan asked Andrew the question that everyone has been thinking, “Why do so many people despise you?”

Andrew seemed happy to answer a barrage of fan questions and addressed the notion that many people across the internet hate him.

He admitted that he is a d-bag, but that he, “can’t help it”.

He also believes that people hate him because, “They (the fans) develop a para social relationship that is unhealthy with their favorite characters on the show.”

He went on to say more about his admission of being unlikeable and his reasoning behind why he thinks the 90 Day Fiancé fan base hates him.

Andrew continued answering questions

Andrew blamed his bad rep on the show on first impression biases, saying that it is a hard thing for viewers to get over.

In the same vein, when asked if he think he got a bad edit or if he feels TLC showed both sides accurately, he said it was bad editing.

Andrew thinks he was given a bad portrayal and misrepresented instead of taking responsibility for how some of his actions came across.

He addressed how he is coping with the negative outpouring by saying that he is, “surfing the hate tsunami and I’m getting pretty good at surfing.”

Someone asked him why he was so immature and he answered by saying there was more room for him then.

Andrew also took the time to make the point that not everybody hates him, just parts of the internet, but he said that he can handle the hate.

One Andrew fan told him, “You’re innocent you didn’t do anything wrong.”

Andrew said, “That’s right! And that’s why we apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

He brought up his fight with David Toborowsky

The hot topic this week has been the bizarre fight between Andrew and David Toborowsky over David’s comments on a cameo appearance.

When answering the question about if his portrayal on the show was due to bad editing he followed up by saying, “If you guys wanna talk about bad editing, we can talk about that ninja turtle penguin saying that I shouldn’t blame editing.”

Andrew started a weird WWE-style tangent about fighting David that ended with him telling viewers to, “ask his friend Chris about massages.”

The last thing before his remark that he said toward David was that he would “beat him down”.

This fight with David is just another thing about Andrew’s personality and behavior that has embattled 90 Day Fiancé fans against him.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.