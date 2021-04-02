Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Andrew Kenton admits he is a ‘d-bag’ as 90 Day Fiancé cast and fans turn on him


Andrew Kenton from 90 Day Fiance
Andrew answered questions about the hate he’s been receiving. Pic credit: TLC

During Andrew’s Q&A on Instagram, one 90 Day Fiance fan asked Andrew the question that everyone has been thinking, “Why do so many people despise you?”

Andrew seemed happy to answer a barrage of fan questions and addressed the notion that many people across the internet hate him.

He admitted that he is a d-bag, but that he, “can’t help it”.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

He also believes that people hate him because, “They (the fans) develop a para social relationship that is unhealthy with their favorite characters on the show.”

monsterscriticsreality

494 669

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

When Soulja Boy told his friends that Baby Girl Lisa was coming 😳

(🎥: TLC)
...

View

Apr 1

3 0
Open
When Soulja Boy told his friends that Baby Girl Lisa was coming 😳 (🎥: TLC) ——- #TBT #90dayfiance #souljaboymemes #babygirllisa #babygirllisaandsojaboy #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes

When Soulja Boy told his friends that Baby Girl Lisa was coming 😳

(🎥: TLC)
——-
#TBT #90dayfiance #souljaboymemes #babygirllisa #babygirllisaandsojaboy #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes ...

3 0

He went on to say more about his admission of being unlikeable and his reasoning behind why he thinks the 90 Day Fiancé fan base hates him.

Andrew continued answering questions

Andrew Kenton from 90 Day Fiance's IG story
Andrew did a Q&A on IG. Pic credit: @kinddragonandrew/Instagram

Andrew blamed his bad rep on the show on first impression biases, saying that it is a hard thing for viewers to get over.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

In the same vein, when asked if he think he got a bad edit or if he feels TLC showed both sides accurately, he said it was bad editing.

Andrew Kenton from 90 Day Fiance's IG story
Andrew did a Q&A on IG. Pic credit: @kinddragonandrew/Instagram

Andrew thinks he was given a bad portrayal and misrepresented instead of taking responsibility for how some of his actions came across.

He addressed how he is coping with the negative outpouring by saying that he is, “surfing the hate tsunami and I’m getting pretty good at surfing.”

Someone asked him why he was so immature and he answered by saying there was more room for him then.

Andrew also took the time to make the point that not everybody hates him, just parts of the internet, but he said that he can handle the hate.

One Andrew fan told him, “You’re innocent you didn’t do anything wrong.”

Andrew said, “That’s right! And that’s why we apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

Andrew Kenton from 90 Day Fiance's IG story
One fan said Andrew was innocent of what people are saying. Pic credit: @kinddragonandrew/Instagram

He brought up his fight with David Toborowsky

The hot topic this week has been the bizarre fight between Andrew and David Toborowsky over David’s comments on a cameo appearance.

When answering the question about if his portrayal on the show was due to bad editing he followed up by saying, “If you guys wanna talk about bad editing, we can talk about that ninja turtle penguin saying that I shouldn’t blame editing.”

Andrew started a weird WWE-style tangent about fighting David that ended with him telling viewers to, “ask his friend Chris about massages.”

The last thing before his remark that he said toward David was that he would “beat him down”.

This fight with David is just another thing about Andrew’s personality and behavior that has embattled 90 Day Fiancé fans against him.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Serena Nitta
Latest posts by Serena Nitta (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS 90 Day Fiancé’s latest villain Andrew Kenton threatens David Toborowsky: 'I'll beat him down', 90 Day Fiance's Andrew Kenton unrecognizable after shaving off his beard, 90 Day Fiance rumors: Did Amira Lollysa dump Andrew Kenton and start dating someone new?
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x