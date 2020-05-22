Andrei and Elizabeth share hilarious video of them pretending to be Big Ed and Rose

Andrei and Elizabeth are bored in quarantine, just like everyone else. And it appears that this 90 Day Fiance couple is following a growing trend.

While spending time at home, they have created a Tik Tok account and are using it to make time pass.

But their recent Tik Tok video is one for the books, mostly because of Elizabeth. She nails it.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In case you haven’t watched this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed is an older man, who traveled to the Philippines to meet Rose.

However, as the season progressed, it was clear that the two were not a match made in heaven. Ed’s lies made the experience so much worse for Rose.

Andrei and Elizabeth mock Big Ed and Rose on Tik Tok

It sounds like Andrei and Elizabeth watched this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, as they created a cute little Tik Tok video.

In the video, Elizabeth is Rose, and Andrei is Ed. It’s the conversation where Rose says she likes the video, and he says she’s his favorite view.

Elizabeth nails it with her “eh” at the end.

Even though Rose and Ed seemed to care for one another in the beginning, the trip started to become a downward spiral for them. Ed hadn’t been honest about his desire not to have any more kids, and he also had crazy demands for Rose, including an STD test.

They broke up on Sunday’s episode, as Rose decided to leave him after learning that she would not be getting another child from him.

Since then, Rose has accused Big Ed of looking for fame and using her while on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Andrei and Elizabeth had a different journey than Big Ed and Rose

Andrei and Elizabeth had a different journey than Ed and Rose.

The two also met online, but they appeared to be more compatible. One of their biggest issues on 90 Day Fiance was that Elizabeth’s sisters felt that he was controlling.

She wasn’t allowed to do the things she used to do, including having her own Bachelorette party in Las Vegas. He would get mad at her if she didn’t check in all the time or answer her phone when he called her.

They appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine, where they revealed that they were struggling with money because she wasn’t working due to coronavirus.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.