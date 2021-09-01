An inside look at Darcey & Stacey Silva’s luxury apartments

Viewers can get an inside look at Darcey & Stacey’s fancy apartments. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey always seem to be complaining about their imperfect lives. Whether it be about their aging skin, untrustworthy men, or the fact that love just seems to elude them, the two Silva twins find it hard to pick a struggle.

Stacey Silva seems to be doing a bit better than Darcey, but both actually live quite luxurious lifestyles. Season 2 has kicked off, and viewers have already seen their skyrise apartment at a glance.

With Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Middletown, Connecticut home (which is really owned by their father) for sale, viewers may be wondering about where they live now. Here’s what we know.

The Silva twins love to be spoiled

But Monsters & Critics took an in-depth tour of the twins’ swanky apartments thanks to ApartmentFinder.com, and to be honest; it doesn’t look like these twin sisters are living too shabby a life.

Darcey & Stacey’s midtown apartments are right on College Street and at the heart of the downtown, perfect for any foodie or fashionista. Depending on which apartment you go for, a resident could expect to spend $1,695 – $3,195 a month.

One bedrooms boast 832 Sq Ft while a two-bedroom can have up to 1,131 Sq Ft. All come with either one or two baths. But the Silva twins have all the amenities they could wish for right at their fingertips.

The apartment complex is swanky and also has a fully stocked gym with cardio equipment and weight machines. Along with the open plan living space, the apartment building also has a shared rooftop patio, which is fully equipped with lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Pic credit: ApartmentFinder.com

Darcey & Stacey fans have seen their home on the show

Both Darcey and Stacey have made themselves right at home in their new digs, decorating each apartment with fluffy white pillows and silver accents. TLC viewers have seen a decent amount of their apartments since they were quarantined in them during the pandemic.

Pic credit: ApartmentFinder.com

Darcey & Stacey fans already know that Darcey rented the penthouse and has a second bedroom for her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, to share when they visit. And even though Stacey may not have a penthouse of her own, it is safe to assume she also has a second bedroom for her two sons.

Pic credit: ApartmentFinder.com

The Silva twins got a makeover

The Silva twins are currently on their way to Turkey for their total body make-over on the new season, but fans of the sisters already know that the two women had successful surgeries.

Pic credit: ApartmentFinder.com

Darcey & Stacey now look more like Barbie dolls than ever, which sounds like they got exactly what they wanted.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.