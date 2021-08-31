Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Connecticut home listed for sale

The Silva twins are selling their Connecticut home. Pic credit: TLC

Have you ever wanted to live like TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva? Well, now you can, literally! The twins have put their fabulous home up for sale and it could be yours if you have an extra $715,000 to spare. Darcey and Stacey’s fancy Middletown, Connecticut pad has been featured on 90 Day Fiance and on their spinoff show Darcey & Stacey which is now in its second season.

It’s not clear why the twins are selling their home but this isn’t the first time that the house has been on the market.

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s home for sale

While the Darcey and Stacey stars were the ones who lived in the house for many years, it actually belongs to their dad Mike Silva.

Mike is featured on the twins’ reality TV show and we know him to be an international businessman who often leaves the country for months at a time for work. Mike is the chairman of a company that’s based in China and has done very well for himself.

He was the one that bought the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house back in 2005 — according to property records found by Starcasm. Darcey and Stacey’s dad paid $637,500 for the house but it was listed for sale in 2018 for $645,000.

After being on the market for three months, the listing price was decreased to $599,000 but in 2019 it was removed from the market. However, the house has now been relisted for a more significant price at $715,000. It’s not clear if the current market has anything to do with the increased price tag, but the Silvas have done some remodeling to the home since 2019.

Check out the description for Darcey and Stacey’s house

If you have the extra cash to splurge on Darcey and Stacey’s home, here’s what you can expect.

The house’s features include “Cathedral ceilings, plus an extraordinary number of windows highlight the bright, sunny open concept interior. The owner has made this home in move-in-ready condition. The decor complements the interior design and is soft and inviting, which is illuminated by recessed lighting and stunning light fixtures throughout the house.”

The description continues, “The kitchen features granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook that flows into the family room with a double fireplace and sliders leading to an oversized deck to the pool. The formal dining room has french doors and is open to the cathedral ceiling living room that shares the floor-to-ceiling fireplace.”

All of the bathrooms in the house have been completely remodeled and all six bedrooms feature new carpeting. Plus, there is a grand-sized walk-in closet in the ensuite master bedroom.

The lower level of the house has “new wall-to-wall carpeting,” a brick fireplace, a built-in bar, plus a guest bedroom with a full bath. There is also an additional room that can be used for a gym or office.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.