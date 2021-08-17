Darcey & Stacey: Fans are tired of Darcey always being the cry baby

Fans are tired of Darcey’s outbursts when her relationships fail. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva is being blamed for her lack of being able to hold onto a man on the newest season of Darcey & Stacey. The mother of two is often the brunt of fans’ jokes and is known as the crybaby of the franchise.

Darcey and Georgi had a blowout

This week’s Darcey & Stacey episode showed the petite blonde having a major breakdown after leaving Georgi Rusev behind in Washington, DC. Darcey opened an old wound of distrust after meeting up with Octavia Bellinger, Georgi’s ex-wife.

Naturally, the 90 Day Fiance star didn’t get the news she had hoped for and instead learned she could be getting conned. Cue the waterworks.

Darcey may just be lovesick

The 46-year-old has been dying for true love of her own ever since her courtship with Jeese Meester failed to produce a large diamond ring. But TLC viewers have begun to grow tired of Darcey’s antics.

Pic credit: @DarceySilva/Instagram

TLC fans took to a recent Instagram post with one follower commenting, “Why are you so afraid of growing old. Stop dating young European men who use you. Date men closer to your age…not half your age.”

Another exhausted 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “Darcey needs major psychological help. Her behavior is concerning, and I, as a mother would not allow my children anywhere around people like her and her sister 😪 The surgeries alone are destroying their face and bodies along with being an emotional disaster. She attracts chaos because she is chaos.”

Pic credit: @DarceySilva/Instagram

Fans think Darcey Silva overreacts

It could be argued that Darcey Silva is self-sabotaging when it comes to intimate relationships. Georgi has been super secretive, which has thrown up red flags for everyone but Darcey.

The Darcey & Stacey star has also come across as a stage five clinger. From Jesse to Tom to Georgi, Darcey seemingly hangs on every small compliment, hoping it leads to a lifelong love affair.

It doesn’t look like Darcey will be changing her emotional ways anytime soon. The twin enjoys dating younger European men, but it doesn’t look like young European men enjoy dating Darcey.

For now, Darcey has given back her engagement ring in hopes it will teach Georgi a lesson. But a long separation could spell disaster for the couple and their chance at making it down the aisle.

Darcey and Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.