Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend revealed — Couple already living together after only three months

Amy Slaton is in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, but she already has a new man in her life.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has only been dating the new guy for three months, and they’re already living together in her Kentucky home.

Amy was trying to keep her boyfriend under wraps from prying eyes–probably because of her ongoing divorce–but she didn’t exactly do a good job of that.

Amy’s fans spotted some clues from her YouTube video, and there’s been a big discussion about it on Reddit, as reported earlier by Monsters and Critics.

However, the cat’s out of the bag now — sorry, Amy — because a source already confirmed details about the new couple and revealed the identity of the mystery guy.

Let’s see if the couple will go Instagram official now that the secret is out.

The Sun confirmed that the TLC star is dating the mystery man that was spotted in her recent video, and the couple is moving full speed ahead.

“It’s official and they have been dating for at least three months,” confessed the source, who added, “She’s been keeping him on the down low, but he’s been living with her in Kentucky.”

Amy’s ex, Michael, filed for divorce in February, but the couple had split before that. Amy also filed a protective order against Michael and alleged that he was violent towards her.

The couple was married for four years, and they share two young kids, Gage and Glenn. Amy brought the kids along when she moved in with her sister Tammy amid the messy divorce.

However, it seems Amy has since moved out and is ready to start a new life with her new man.

Who is Amy Slaton’s new man?

Amy’s new man is Tony Rodgers, and he hails from Battle Creek, Michigan.

A source told the media outlet that before Tony moved to Kentucky to live with Amy, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star would make frequent trips to see him.

Now, she doesn’t have to do that anymore because they are now under one roof, and that includes Amy’s two kids.

“From what I know, the kids live with them,” said the insider, who noted that things have been going smoothly for Amy and Tony.

The source said the new couple is “going strong,” and they have been “spending lots of time with the kids.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.