Amy Roloff spotted with film crew — are they doing another season of LPBW?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news about the popular TLC show Little People, Big World, but Amy Roloffs’ recent post might be a clue that the show is coming back.

Amy is back on the Roloff family farm, or at least she was for a recent charity event to raise funds for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA).

The mom of four shared several photos online as she raved about the successful event, but there was one image in particular that caught our attention.

It’s no secret that things are very tense within the Roloff family, not just between Amy and her ex-husband Matt. Things are not great between Matt and his twin sons either.

However, could we see a heartwarming reconciliation and some gold ole family fun in Season 25?

Amy Roloff had us thinking just that after we spotted a camera crew in one of her photos.

LPBW star Amy Roloff seen with a camera crew

Amy shared a slew of photos with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, and she looked happier than ever after a successful fundraising event.

The 60-year-old captioned her post, “What an amazing fundraising event I threw for DAAA. Couldn’t do it by myself so thank you to my TEAM – Chris Marek Matt Roloff…AND everyone that came out to support and give to this wonderful organization (I’ve been a part of since 1985).”

Meanwhile, as we scrolled through the photos, we noticed a camera crew in the fifth slide.

The photo was focused on the attendees at the event, but in the background, there were two production people, one holding a boom mic and headphones. There also seemed to be another cameraman to the far left capturing the event.

But what does that mean? Are they filming for another season of the show?

Would the entire Roloff family return to film another season of LPBW?

If the show does return for another season, the question is, would everyone be on board?

The kids are all grown up and living separate lives with their families. Jacob, Molly, and Jeremy all opted to step away from the cameras, which only left Zach, his wife Tori, and their kids in Season 24 — along with Matt and Amy, of course.

Amy noted in her Instagram post that there’s a big event coming up and that her son Zach and his family would be in attendance. That would certainly be an interesting event to cover for the show.

“The National games are happening in Austin TX July 1st-July 6th. I’ll be there along with @zroloff07 & family,” wrote Amy. “I’d love to have you join my team by making a donation to DAAA (Dwarf Athletic Association of America) today and all this week at www.daaa.org.”

Do you think the show is coming back?

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.