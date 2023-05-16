LPBW star Amy Roloff is joined by all four of her kids for Mother’s Day in rare family photo

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was blessed with a visit from all four of her children for Mother’s Day this year.

The LPBW matriarch and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, share twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and their youngest son, Jacob.

Amy and her kids posed for a sweet group snap which she shared on her Instagram feed over the weekend.

Jacob, Jeremy, Molly, and Zach were all smiles as they stood in front of their mom, Amy, while posing in the living room, looking happy and carefree.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom. You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with,” Amy began her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 60-year-old TLC star continued, “I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become. Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday.”

Amy Roloff captures a sweet moment with Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob for Mother’s Day

“It will guide [you] as you journey on your path in life. I love you all so much – forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly. 💙💙💗💙,” her caption concluded.

Amy is also a grandmom of seven — Jeremy and Audrey have three children, Ember, Bode, and Radley; Zach and his wife Tori have three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah; and Jacob and Isabel have one son, Mateo.

LPBW star Amy Roloff’s four children have chosen different life paths

It’s not a common occurrence that Amy has all four of her children together in one room at the same time.

Two of Amy’s children, Zach and Molly, have moved out of Oregon to Washington State. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, as well as Jacob and his wife, Isabel, have stayed in Oregon, however.

In addition to her kids scattering across the Pacific Northwest, only one of them still films for Little People, Big World. While Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly stepped away from filming for TLC, Zach still shares his personal life on the show.

Jacob is the only Roloff sibling who is still involved in Roloff Farms. He and Isabel help with the day-to-day happenings as well as Pumpkin Season and still share some of their personal lives on Instagram with their hundreds of thousands of followers.

Twins Jeremy and Zach were interested in purchasing the north side of the farm — which includes the farmhouse featured on LPBW where all of Amy and Matt’s kids were raised — but negotiations with Matt fell through.

Jeremy is still very active on Instagram, although he no longer films, while Zach usually leaves the social media posting for his wife, Tori.

Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius, have chosen to live a quiet, private life away from social media and cameras.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.