LPBW star Amy Roloff road-trips solo to Washington

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has been a busy lady the last week and a half.

Amy, who lives in Oregon, traveled north to Washington State for some family time.

The 60-year-old made the trek solo and used her time to visit some of her kids and grandkids.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Amy recorded herself from inside her car over the weekend as she prepared to head back home.

Amy shared that while she was in Washington, she celebrated her grandson Josiah’s first birthday.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach Roloff threw Josiah a cowboy-themed party to celebrate his first year of life. Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, was in attendance as well.

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff embarks on a six-hour-long solo road trip

Then, Amy paid a visit to her and Matt’s daughter, Molly Roloff, and her husband, Joel Silvius, who live in Washington, like Tori and Zach.

Amid all of the visiting, Amy was also busy helping take care of Jeremy and Audrey’s kids, Ember, Bode, and Radley, while they took a trip to Tennessee.

“Why not take a spur-of-the-moment road trip up to see my daughter and her husband up in Spokane?” Amy said, noting that she was currently in Spokane, ready to head back to Oregon for a six-hour-long drive.

“In fact, I’m heading home because I kind of miss Chris as well!” Amy said of her husband of nearly two years, Chris Marek.

Next, Amy had some fun with her followers as she told them what she does while she’s on a road trip by herself. Amy shared that some of her must-haves include doughnuts, coffee, Sun Chips, a sandwich, six oranges, and some cheese sticks.

While she enjoyed her variety of snacks, Amy said she would be “jamming out” to some music.

In another slide, Amy shared a selfie, holding her coffee mug and a doughnut, and captioned it, “Road trip back home from Spokane. Can’t wait to see you Chris ❤”

Next, Amy filmed herself as she stopped to get gas in Washington. She noted that she had to pump her own gas there, unlike in Oregon, but it wasn’t a problem since she is a “Michigan girl” and knew what she was doing.

Once Amy arrived back home in Oregon, she filmed herself from her porch and shared that she and Chris were headed to enjoy a date night at the symphony with some of their friends.

Amy changed out of her casual road trip attire into a black lace top with dangly earrings and a nameplate necklace. She showed off her new haircut and color, wearing her blonde hair down, as usual.

“Hopefully I cleaned up well,” she joked.

In her last slide, Amy posed for an outdoor selfie with Chris, who was clad in his symphony date night attire. Chris color-coordinated with his wife, wearing a black button-down shirt paired with gray pants as the couple smiled for the snap.

“We’re ready to go the symphony,” Amy captioned the photo. “He’s so handsome.”

Amy’s followers agreed that she looked great for her date night. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy then shared part of her Story video to her Instagram feed, giving her followers a look at her date night attire.

In the comments section, Amy’s fans agreed that she cleans up nicely.

“Your hair color is always so pretty 💓 have a fun time!” wrote one fan.

Others told Amy she looked “Gorgeous” and “stunning,” while another remarked, “You are so full of joy and it is wonderful.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.