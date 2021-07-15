Amy Duggar King throws more shade amid growing speculation she wants to spill the tea

Amy Duggar King is throwing even more shade. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King has been throwing shade at her famous family for years now.

She is the one who helped Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard following their 2017 exit from Counting On.

There hasn’t been a lot she can come out and say, but Amy is on point with the shade she throws, and her followers are waiting to find out what she’s been keeping a secret while locked into an NDA.

Throwing shade is what Amy Duggar King does

From shading the Duggar family on Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday to hinting she’s got the tea following the cancellation of Counting On, Amy Duggar King has a knack for getting the timing just right.

Her latest shade comes with a comment about therapy. Jill Duggar has been vocal about getting into therapy and often mentions setting boundaries. Over on Twitter is where Amy seems to share a little more when it comes to the Duggar family, and that’s exactly where she shared the meme in question.

It reads, “People in therapy are often in therapy to deal with the people in their lives who won’t go to therapy.”

Will Amy Duggar King spill the tea?

It’s been made clear that Amy Duggar King wants to talk about what happened, but the threat of legal action is intimidating. If she can get out of the NDA, that opens up a world of information.

She did make it clear that she was not aware of what happened between Josh Duggar and his sisters. Amy learned about it when the public did in 2015, which was a big eye-opener for her.

A lot has changed since she walked away from the reality TV world, including her marriage to Dillon King and the birth of her son, Daxton, in 2019. Amy has been through a lot, including the loss of her dear Grandma Mary, just months before she welcomed her first child.

When Counting On aired Grandma Mary’s wake, viewers wondered why Amy Duggar King wasn’t shown and if she was even there. She spoke out about her choice to remain off-camera and mourn in private. That was a personal moment she wanted for herself, not to put on a show for the world.

Despite the shade she throws and the voice she uses to speak up, Amy Duggar King still cares about her family, and her relationship with Jill Duggar is proof of that. She stands in her beliefs and calls out the hypocrisies she sees when it comes to the Duggars.