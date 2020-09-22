Amy Duggar King slams blanket training, won’t have child grow up ‘fearful’

Amy Duggar King has never been shy about shading her famous family.

This time, the Duggar cousin is condemning the blanket training method. She took to Instagram to reveal that there is none of that happening in her house.

What is blanket training?

The Duggars are famous for blanket training. It has sparked a lot of debate over the years. There have been questions for the Duggar children about whether they are using the method or not, but Amy Duggar King made it clear she did agree with it at all.

Blanket training is a method that is used to teach very young children self-control and obedience. The parent lays a blanket down and places the child on it. Their toys are just out of reach and when the child goes for them, they are spanked by the parent using their hand or another object of choice. Sometimes those using the blanket training don’t use corporal punishment, but it is closely associated with it.

Jill Duggar was one of the children who was accused of using the method with her children. Amy Duggar King isn’t even attempting it with Daxton. She said, in part, “I want my child to roam free and to feel safe doing so! I want him to explore and be curious and make messes! Yes we will be right beside him every step of the way.”

Cousin Amy Duggar King has always been the “rebel”

It is no surprise to see Amy Duggar King speaking out against her famous aunt and uncle. She has never been one to stay silent when it comes to things they are doing.

She cosigned several claims Derick Dillard made about his in-laws. On Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday this year, she went on a double date with her husband, Dillon King, and Jill Duggar and Derick. In her caption from their photo, she talked about freedom.

For years, there have been rumors about Jim Bob and Michelle having strict rules about their children seeing Amy. She was featured on the show, 19 Kids and Counting. That was mostly due to how close she and her mom, Deanna Duggar were with Grandma Mary Duggar.

Currently, Amy Duggar King is enjoying her life as a mom. She was so excited to be expecting a baby boy with her husband last year. Unfortunately, she lost her grandma before he was born, which was a bittersweet happening for her.

One thing is for sure, Amy isn’t going to be using the Duggar favorite, blanket training, on her little one.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.