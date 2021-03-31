Amira stuns in new post with a denim look – and is featured on rumored boyfriend’s IG story in the same outfit

Amira stunned fans in her denim outfit on Instagram where the post was also liked by her rumored boyfriend. Pic credit: TLC

Amira posted a new photo on Instagram that wowed fans and received a lot of attention. She wore a bold all-denim outfit that showed off her curves.

Since viewers found out that she and Andrew didn’t work out, she has been active on social media speaking out against abusive relationships and the way Andrew acted towards her.

She has been focusing on building her relationship with fans and fellow cast members, while maintaining a strong presence on social media.

There have been rumors that Amira is dating a man from LA named, Camel Ventura. He featured a screencap of a video chat he had with Amira, and she was wearing that same denim outfit from her post.

Amira has been thriving since her breakup with Andrew

Amira’s latest picture on Instagram is turning heads for all the right reasons. She captioned the photo, that received over 7000 likes and over 500 comments, “Finding myself again.”

Amira also noticeably responds individually to the positive comments she receives on her photos, and she has a dedicated fan base.

Amira responds to the positive comments her fans leave her. Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

Amira has been speaking out against Andrew and his mom since their breakup episode aired, and she was able to fully divulge her feelings.

Most recently, 90 Day Fiancé star, David Toborowsky, got embroiled in a fight with Andrew after saying that Andrew is a narcissist who treats women as objects. Andrew responded with threats of physical violence against David.

Amira highlighted this on her IG story and said, “A man who not only respects but also EMPOWERS women such as @toborowsky_david is a man all men should look up to! A true role model!”

Amira backhandedly bashed Andrew for his behavior toward fellow 90 Day cast member David. Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

Amira’s rumored relationship

Once Amira’s relationship with Andrew fell apart, Reddit users quickly picked up on Amira’s interaction with a new American man, Camel Ventura.

The pair have been exchanging likes and sweet comments on each other’s pictures since her breakup, and Camel has featured screen shots of video chats between them.

Amira was featured on rumored boyfriend’s IG story. Pic credit: @camelventuraofficial/Instagram

Camel’s Instagram is an obscure blend of his self-promotion as a DJ and an app promoter. He also gives his location as LA, Nevada, and Idaho. His posts highlight his mysterious lifestyle and the many people he parties with.

Time will tell if anything serious comes out of this playful and long-distance relationship Amira has going on.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.