America’s Got Talent: What to expect for Season 18 premiere

America’s Got Talent is back tonight on NBC for Season 18, and that means we have some sneak previews as to what’s to come to the talent competition.

Of course, not every act will be a hit for the judges, but this season already looks very promising.

There are at least two incredibly talented performances on deck to kick off the season, and they couldn’t be more different.

There’s Shadow Ace, who offers an impressive shadow puppet performance that the judges first seemed skeptical over.

Then there’s Steel Panther, the metal band that’s bringing metal to the airwaves on NBC.

Let’s take a look at both acts below to see what we can expect tonight.

Shadow Ace offers an interesting performance on America’s Got Talent

Shadow Ace hit the stage with a promise to renew a “lost art” on the competition show. While judges first seemed skeptical, it didn’t take long for them to change their tune.

Shadow Ace refers to his art as “shadow art,” explaining that he got into shadow art as a kid because they didn’t have power in their house and he would play with shadows from the candlelight.

He thinks that his work could do great in Vegas, and personally, we agree.

Though he was initially met with some skeptical faces from all judges, it didn’t take long for Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum to be entertained by the performance.

Even Howie seemed intrigued, though Simon was clearly still skeptical and unsure of the performance, as per usual.

Though we don’t know if Shadow Ace moved on from his audition yet, we wouldn’t be opposed to seeing more from him. He wasn’t immediately shot down, so there’s hope!

Steel Panther brings Eyes of a Panther to America’s Got Talent

As Simon Cowell put it, “Standing ovation, and you haven’t done anything.”

Steel Panther elicited tons of cheers from the crows when they walked on the stage in their full glam metal gear, clearly meeting fans in the audience.

They explained that they work full-time as musicians and have six studio records out, and are excited to reach more people and teach “the ways of heavy metal.”

Of course, they also want to win.

Their beginning chords immediately gained cheers from the audience and the judges alike, with everyone looking rather impressed by their metal rocking.

Yes, even Simon seemed to be pleased with this performance.

Once again, we don’t know for certain if they’re going to make it on to the next part of the show, but one thing is certain: They gained a lot of fans from their appearance alone.

America’s Got Talent Season 18 premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.