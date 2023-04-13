Heidi Klum created an optical illusion this week as she confused her fans by wearing a denim mini-skirt with two waistbands.

The supermodel and tv host wore the unusual skirt with a pair of cream, heeled thigh-high boots, and a matching crew neck sweater.

The soon-to-be 50-year-old looked amazing as she stepped out for the filming of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, and accessorized her look with a navy baseball cap, black aviator sunglasses, and a cream crossbody bag by Louis Vuitton.

Heidi left her long blonde hair down and let it fall unstyled in soft waves and was likely on her way to hair and makeup on set.

She is filming the auditions for Season 18 of AGT along with her fellow judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, along with the show’s host, Terry Crews.

Heidi has been a judge on the hit TV show since Season 8, with a short break between Seasons 13 and 15.

Heidi Klum wears a double waistband mini skirt for filming America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Heidi Klum has fun backstage at AGT

Heidi always looks like she’s having a great time and regularly updates her 10.7 million followers on social media.

This week she revealed that the crew has been filming auditions for one month now, for which she has to wear the same outfit for continuity.

On her feed, you’ll see numerous photos of her wearing the same bright orange bodycon dress with matching gloves for filming!

She also likes to give her fans a sneak peek of what happens backstage, including sharing a story that showed fellow judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel sitting in an audio room as Howie joked that they had cut back on dressing rooms.

Sofia Vergara sits in the audio room during AGT filming. Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum appears on Celebrity IOU

Not content with appearing on both America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model, Heidi is also due to start in the first episode of the new season of the A-list makeover show Celebrity IOU, hosted by brothers and home renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott.

It is unsure whose home Heidi is giving a makeover to, but recently she shared a clip that showed her getting involved as she kicked down a wall while wearing a grey boilersuit and boots.

Sharing an Instagram post with Jonathan Scott, he wrote, “Some big news for you today. We hit the golden buzzer… @heidiklum kicks off the next season of #CelebIOU! See you May 15th. 😉.”

We’ll be sure to tune in!