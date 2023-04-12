Sofia Vergara turned the sidewalk into a runway as the multi-talented personality promoted one of her fruitful ventures.

The renowned actress recently captured the attention of her 28.9 million Instagram followers as she struck a pose in a fashionable outfit.

What made Sofia’s ensemble particularly incredible was that the Colombian native wore her own designs.

This single picture, shared on Sofia’s IG Stories, showcased her impeccable taste in fashion and her passion for creating accessible styles with established brands like Walmart.

The flawless outfit included a one-sleeved tank top, jeans, heels, and sunglasses.

The combination of Sofia’s trendy pieces created a perfectly executed look that might end up on Pinterest board for inspiration.

Sofia Vergara serves fashion win in Sofia Jeans by Walmart

The Modern Family star looked effortlessly chic as she donned the form-fitting black halter with ruched detailing across the bodice.

The top featured asymmetrical sleeves and fit perfectly with Sofia’s light-wash, slightly distressed jeans.

Sofia rarely leaves the house without heels — her latest post was no exception.

The mother of one opted for backless peep-toe heels in white with a shimmery finish.

Sofia Vergara is turning heads on her way to set in her new Walmart jeans. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Her light-brown tresses cascaded past her shoulders, and she wore cat-eye sunglasses, likely from Foster Grant.

It was evident that Sofia knew how to make a statement, even in the simplest outfits. She has inspired her followers to dare to be bold and stylish, with timeless pieces like a Chanel crossbody bag and affordable jeans, like her Sofia Jeans by Walmart.

Sofia Vergara teams up with Walmart to create affordable fashion

Sofia teamed up with Walmart in 2019 with the goal of creating fashion for the masses.

Sofia shared the ethos underlying her venture in an interview with Pop Sugar.

According to Sofia, jeans are the most essential piece of clothing that a woman can own.

She explained, “I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes, and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy.”

And that was precisely what Sofia accomplished. Sofia’s line has catered to different tastes while always keeping one thing in mind — unparalleled quality at an affordable price.

Sofia continued, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”

With Walmart by her side, Sofia has created numerous collections of stylish yet inexpensive outfits – producing glamorous Hollywood styles obtainable to everyone.

There’s no doubt that fans eagerly await more such collaborations and breathtaking outfits between Walmart and Sofia in the future.