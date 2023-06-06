America’s Got Talent: Everything to know about blind singer Putri Ariani

America’s Got Talent Season 18 is still working on auditions and fans are looking forward to these unique segments each Tuesday.

From shadow puppets to heavy metal, this season has already started with a bang.

The season will continue kicking off as fans prepare to watch 17-year-old Putri Ariani’s audition on Tuesday night.

Putri announced earlier this week that she auditioned for the show and shared her excitement with her followers.

This isn’t her first rodeo with music and it won’t be her last as far as we can tell, and the excitement is creeping up on all of us.

Keep reading below to learn what we know about this incredibly talented singer.

Putri Ariani is 17, a singer, and blind

One fact about Putri is that she was born blind, but that’s not stopping her.

“I will never give up because I know that I’m invincible, not invisible. I’m capable. I’m powerful. I’m brave. I’m spectacular. I believe that everyone has their own potential,” Putri said during a TEDx performance.

This incredible singer is also only 17 but has awards to her name and is an incredibly talented musician.

Putri Ariani is no stranger to competition shows

This isn’t Putri’s first time on a talent competition show, or even on a Got Talent show: the singer won Indonesia’s Got Talent in 2014 as a child!

Not only did she win Season 2 of the Indonesian series, but she was later nominated for Best New Artist at the Indonesian Music Awards that year.

And her musical skill doesn’t end there.

She dropped her first album, Melihat Dengan Hati, in 2020 and has several singles that have been played millions of times on Spotify.

She doesn’t just write or sing music either — she plays several instruments, including the flute and piano.

She often shares her updates on Instagram, @arianinismaputri, and shares videos of her playing instruments, such as the video linked above where she shares her flute rendition of a Coldplay song.

Her Instagram following is nothing to sneeze at either, as the singer already has over 300,000 followers on the platform and will continue to grow her base as she continues her career in singing.

Although we haven’t seen her performance yet, we know that it will be an incredible one, so be sure to follow her on Instagram and tune in tonight to catch Putri Ariani’s incredible talent.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and is available Wednesdays on Peacock.