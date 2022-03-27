American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest predicts how long the show will last

Ryan Seacrest on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Fox canceled American Idol, it appeared that the most popular of all the singing reality competition shows was ending.

When it comes to making stars, no show has experienced the success of American Idol, from Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to Jennifer Hudson, some major stars broke out thanks to American Idol.

Luckily for fans of the show, ABC swooped in and picked up American Idol, and it is now five seasons into its run on the network, and on its 20th season overall.

However, how long will American Idol remain on the air?

Host Ryan Seacrest, the longest-tenured cast member on the show, has an idea.

Ryan Seacrest on American Idol’s future

Ryan Seacrest spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about American Idol and its continued success on ABC, and was asked about its future after 20 seasons.

While The Voice has moved past American Idol, with its 21st season airing in 2021, American Idol has always stuck with one season a year while The Voice was airing twice a year.

At 20 seasons, American Idol has been on longer than The Voice, and Seacrest doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, Seacrest believes that it could last indefinitely with the next generation of fans sharing it with those who came before.

“I really feel like this is the kind of show that has a home somewhere for as long as people want to produce it and make it — as long as people want to audition for it,” Ryan said.

“I don’t think there’s any shortage of young talent every year that’s looking for a big break who just don’t know how to get to an audition in Hollywood or Nashville or Austin or New York.”

Ryan said that as long as the talent looking for a break is there, and American Idol offers the opportunity it does, there will always be people wanting to audition for the show.

“I think this format and this series has the opportunity to live with generations and have other generations grow up watching it to try to be the next winner,” Ryan said.

Hollywood Week is about to start on American Idol

This season has proven how good the show can be.

American Idol is still making changes, including introducing Platinum Tickets for the best of the best, and now it is time for Hollywood Week to kick off the actual competition.

Hollywood Week begins on Monday night, March 28, and will wrap up next Sunday.

During the first night, the Platinum Ticket holders will be able to sit out and watch the rest of the contestants fighting for their survival before choosing who they want to duet with next Sunday.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.