American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson releases new song that hints at reason for leaving

Kenedi Anderson on American Idol. Pic credit: Erin McCandless/ABC

When Kenedi Anderson dropped out of American Idol, despite being the odds-on favorite to win the entire contest, it sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

Some fans believed she might have gotten a chance at a better record deal if she agreed to leave the show. Others speculated there might have been some problems leading to her exit.

However, less than a week after leaving the show, Kenedi has unveiled a new song on TikTok, and the lyrics might provide the answer.

Kenedi Anderson releases new song after leaving American Idol

Sadly, fans who didn’t hear the snippet when it dropped on TikTok won’t be able to hear it right now.

Kenedi took the song down after it hit the media and likely caused a firestorm.

Us Weekly has the lyrics that were in her song and posted them for everyone to read, even if they can’t hear her singing them right now.

“Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in the since-deleted TikTok video.

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,” Kenedi sang. “Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

It ties into what American Idol fans had predicted about Kenedi Anderson leaving the show.

Kenedi Anderson was one of the best singers on American Idol this season. However, if she won the show, she would be locked into a contract with the series.

American Idol winners are locked into a restrictive deal

In February, Just Sam revealed that two years after winning American Idol, she is broke and had to spend all her money to get her songs back after her record deal with Idol reportedly fell apart.

While the winners get the record deal, Just Sam revealed that she was brought in to record the music, but she had to support herself and had no way of doing so with the move to record the album.

This also brings up the history of singers like Kelly Clarkson, the first American Idol winner.

Kelly was locked into a contract with RCA for seven albums, and it took her 14 years to get out of the deal so she could record the music she wanted to make.

Carrie Underwood got an amazing deal when she won American Idol, but the latest winners get nothing near the level of prizes and support that she did when she won the show.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.