American Idol’s HunterGirl releases new single ahead of season finale

HunterGirl on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

The Platinum Ticket holders appeared ready to conquer the world on American Idol this season.

While one of them, Kenedi Anderson, quit American Idol, the other two remained and fought into the Top 7. Jay Copeland went home at that point, but released his debut single today.

That song, Unlonely, is a dance song that he describes as a “bop.”

While she is still in the competition, HunterGirl also released her debut single. Her song is called Red Bird and it is a ballad from the talented country music star.

HunterGirl releases new song – Red Bird

HunterGirl just released her debut single, Red Bird, a ballad that reminds listeners that they are never alone.

HunterGirl co-wrote the song along with Austin Goodloe and Matt McKinney. The song takes the old adage that seeing a cardinal means that a loved one is visiting and watching over you from Heaven. In the lyrics, HunterGirl begs the cardinal to help her get through tough times in life.

The lyrics include these lines:

“My momma told me when I was a kid/ When a red bird flies close your eyes/ Makes a wish here it is / Right around the time my faith went missing/ I was praying for angel but the wings looked different / God if you’re listening could you send me one on down.” Sign up for our newsletter!

You can hear the song on YouTube right now, but if you want to help HunterGirl hit the charts with her song, make sure to stream it on Spotify and other streaming services.

HunterGirl’s American Idol journey

HunterGirl was a star from the audition round, as Luke Bryan called her the best female country voice he had ever heard on the show. He then invited her to play at his Nashville bar where he took the other judges with him to present her with the Platinum Ticket.

Her audition song was Riot by Rascal Flatts.

Since that time, HunterGirl performed Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, Ashley McBryde’s Girl Goin’ Nowhere, Rascal Flatts’ Banjo, and Vice by Miranda Lambert.

In the top 20, she sang her original song, Heartbreak Ridge, which is from her EP, One Day. She then sang Baby Girl from Sugarland and 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.

She also sang the TikTok viral song You Broke Me First by Tate McRae and then Lauren Alaina’s Like My Mother Does.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.