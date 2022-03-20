American Idol: Who has won the Platinum Tickets so far?

Kenedi Anderson on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol is getting closer to Hollywood Week, but there is still one Platinum Ticket to give out.

As a reminder, this season, everyone gets gold tickets when they move on to Hollywood. However, one singer from each city will get to trade in their golden ticket for a special Platinum Ticket.

This ticket will allow the competitor to sit out for one week in Hollywood, with no danger of elimination. They will be able to use that week off to scout their opposition.

The person will also be allowed to choose their duet partner.

“This ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we’ve already filmed and was so rigorous and survival of the fittest, and they get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater,” Katy Perry said.

There have been two Platinum Ticket winners so far, and this is what you need to know.

Huntergirl won the first Platinum Ticket on American Idol

The first week of American Idol Season 30 saw a country singer known as Huntergirl perform for the judges.

Huntergirl is Hunter Wolkonowski, a 23-year-old who graduated from Middle Tennessee State. She works as a music therapist for military veterans.

After her performance, Luke Bryan called her the best female country music singer he had ever heard audition for American Idol.

“Having three of my idols tell me that I’m good enough and that I’m not crazy and that I could do music and for them to pick me,” she said after getting her gold ticket. “It just means a lot to me, and I’m going to try to make you guys proud.”

That evening, Luke called her and invited her to play at his Nashville bar.

All three judges showed up at the bar and then presented her with the Platinum Ticket in front of fans.

American Idol 2022 HunterGirl is Nashville's Platinum Ticket

Watch this video on YouTube

Kenedi Anderson picked up second Platinum Ticket

The second week was when the second Platinum Ticket went out.

This went to TikTok star Kenedi Anderson.

The 17-year-old high school student from Virginia sat behind the piano and sang Lady Gaga’s Applause.

Katy Perry said she was “born to be a star,” while Lionel Richie said she was maybe “the biggest star we’ve ever seen.”

She didn’t even leave the room before they offered the Platinum Ticket.

The third week didn’t feature a Platinum Ticket giveaway, so fans are watching this week to see if the judges will hand out the third one on Sunday night.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.