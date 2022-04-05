American Idol underdog Kelsie Dolin eliminated despite rising to challenge

Kelsie Dolin on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol is a show seeking to find the next big stars in the music industry.

However, there is another part of the show that is about bringing heartwarming stories to the public, and those stories are almost bigger than the star-caliber singers.

This season, there have been a few big stories but none connected with viewers as much as Kelsie Dolin’s attempt to win on American Idol.

Sadly, after the Showstoppers Challenge, the judges eliminated Kelsie, claiming she “already won the competition” by making it as far as she did.

Kelsie Dolin’s American Idol journey

Kelsie Dolin’s journey to Hollywood Week was not easy.

She won over the judges and fans at home in her audition.

Kelsie was a small-town girl who had a traumatic childhood because of her mother’s drug addiction issues. Her grandparents took her in so she wouldn’t end up in foster care and raised her as their own.

Her grandmother recently died, and Kelsie went on American Idol in her memory.

She had never sung in front of anyone before, and she had no confidence. However, she sang from her heart and had Lionel Richie in tears.

“Do you know how many bad notes you hit? Zero. You have this pure, beautiful voice that’s never been challenged, never been pushed, never been lifted up and loved on,” Luke Bryan said, and Kelsie moved on to Hollywood.

She had never flown on a plane before and was scared to death. When she got to Hollywood Week for the Genre Challenge, she was so nervous that she couldn’t stop shaking.

The microphone kept squealing, and she was in tears, unable to sing. After a pep talk, she did well. She knew she was going home, but the judges had her move on to the next level, to her shock.

In the Duets Challenge, she still struggled and was scared to perform, but Katy Perry helped encourage her, and she did great.

“I think you found something you can build on for the rest of your life because you finally believe in yourself. We see your future,” Katy said after her song.

Kelsie Dolin eliminated from American Idol on Monday night

In her promos for the Showstoppers Round, Kelsie said she wanted to make it to the top 24.

“I want to make it to the top 24 for myself. I kind of want to prove myself wrong,” Kelsie said, still showing no faith in herself despite her performances so far. “I know I’m coming out of the shell — it’s scary, but it’s good as well.”

Monday night was Kelsie’s best performance, and she was more confident and outgoing. It seemed like she finally turned the corner and was ready to shine.

“The best thing we saw was that light come on inside of you,” Lionel Richie said.

But, the judges sent her home.

“As far as we’re concerned, you’ve already won the competition,” Lionel said as Kelsie left American Idol.

Kelsie seemed to have the right attitude, even as she went home earlier than she hoped.

“Before American Idol, I didn’t talk to nobody. I put it in my head that they were all judging me on the way I acted or the way I looked. I cared too much about what people and the audience were thinking about me. I don’t give two craps now!” Kelsie said

“I think American Idol changed my life.”

