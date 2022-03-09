Who is Kelsie Dolin on American Idol and where can you find her on Instagram?

Kelsie Dolin on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol continues to present emotional stories and talented singers to fans.

Already, the show has brought out a TikTok sensation that Katy Perry called a star, a young woman who lives in Lionel Richie’s hometown who dedicated her song to her brother who died, and Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter auditioning, only to go home early.

In Week 2, fans can add Kelsie Dolin to the list, making Lionel Richie cry with her performance.

Who is Kelsie Dolin on American Idol?

Kelsie Dolin showed up on American Idol straight from Boone County, West Virginia.

In her promo, she said that her home was like the boondocks, and she then went into her life story.

She mentioned she had a very rough childhood.

Kelsie’s grandparents raised her after they took her and her sister in. She said her sister was born addicted to drugs at birth, and her grandparents saved them from the foster care system.

Her grandmother died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelsie said her grandmother always pushed her to try new things, and when she saw the American Idol audition, she felt it was a message from her grandmother.

Kelsie then auditioned with the Kelly Clarkson song Piece by Piece.

The judges wanted to hear a second song, and she sang Adele’s When We Were Young. As she sang, Katy and Luke pushed her to sing louder and give them more.

She did what they asked, bringing Lionel Richie to tears.

“This is the only person that’s just walked in here and messed me up completely,” Lionel said before all three judges sent her to Hollywood.

Kelsie Dolin's First Time Singing For People And She Makes Lionel Richie Cry - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Where can you find Kelsie Dolin on Instagram?

American Idol fans can find Kelsie Dolin on Instagram at @officialkelsiedolin.

She currently has over 10,000 followers with 47 total posts.

Her bio reads, “THANK YALL SO MUCH FOR THE SUPPORT ON THIS JOURNEY!!!!”

She posted a photo thanking people for their support of her as she appeared on American Idol.

“Thank everyone so much for all the support! But I couldn’t have done any of it without my best friend, my #1, my sister, I love you bunches,” she added in the caption.

American Idol fans who follow her on Instagram will mostly see her with candid photos and her performing music.

Kelsie Dolin is headed to Hollywood, so expect to see more of her journey as it plays out on Instagram and American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.