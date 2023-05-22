American Idol: Everything to know about Colin Stough and where to follow him online

Colin Stough was another young singer on Season 21 of American Idol who placed third in the final placements.

And hey, while it may not be number one, we’ve never placed number one on American Idol either, and Colin is definitely going places.

A country singer from Mississippi, it didn’t take long for viewers and judges alike to find out that Colin has a future in music.

Colin’s life hasn’t always been easy, but he’s had support on his musical journey, especially from his mom.

While he may not have been the first-place winner, we know that he’s going keep winning over fans and hearts with his country sound just as he did with his performance of Simple Man.

Read on to find out more about Colin Stough and where to follow him online.

Colin Stough’s life of music before American Idol

We know that Colin is a country singer and American Idol star, but how did he get here?

The short answer is that his mom signed him up for American Idol auditions, but he’s been playing guitar since he was only 5 years old.

His life has been dominated by music and the country aesthetic of the small town he grew up in Gattman, Mississippi. He lives with his mom, stepdad, and two dogs, but his grandparents also live next door.

Unfortunately, his dad isn’t in the picture and never really has been, but things worked out for Colin and his mother regardless.

One thing Colin loves that isn’t related to music is horses, as revealed in his intro video.

“I used to have a real bad problem about just holding on to everything, and that’s what horses teach me, just to let go of it. It’s kind of like you can talk to them, but you don’t say nothing and neither do they. It’s a way to cope,” he said of his time with horses.

Colin is a sweet-hearted country boy through and through, we can’t wait to see where he goes next.

Where to follow Colin Stough online

As Colin makes his next moves in life, the best way to keep up with the singer is to follow him on social media.

His most active account seems to be his Instagram account, @colinstough.

Here, he has a link for fans and shares regular updates about his life and music. Plus, he tends to post some more reels online that show his behind-the-scenes music skills.

Colin will always be a winner in our hearts!

American Idol is currently on hiatus.