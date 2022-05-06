American Idol appearance has fans worried about Randy Jackson again

Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on American Idol reunion special. Pic credit: ABC

On Monday night, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returned to American Idol.

This was for The Great Idol Reunion, and the two OG judges were back to help celebrate the show.

However, when fans watched the episode, many got worried and began to ask online what disease Randy had, as he had lost so much weight.

This is a question people have asked before, and it has the same answer as last time. There is nothing wrong with Randy Jackson.

Randy Jackson appears on American Idol with drastic weight loss

After Randy Jackson appeared on American Idol on Monday night, there were many fans who hadn’t seen him in years.

This included his social media activity.

If they had, they would know there was nothing wrong with him. However, an example of a response after his appearance was, “Randy Jackson (NTT) is real sickly looking.”

Pic credit: @McMaracella/Twitter

However, that turns out to be an insult based on the truth about Randy Jackson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He lost weight through hard work and is always working to keep himself in healthy shape.

Last December, Randy Jackson shared a photo of him and Anthony Hopkins on Instagram, and people began replying with worried posts that they thought Randy was dying. There were even some hateful comments about how Hopkins looked healthier despite being so much older.

Once again, this weight loss is not because he is ill, it is not a bad thing, and it isn’t even anything new. Randy has kept the weight off for almost a decade now through hard work.

How did Randy Jackson lose so much weight?

Randy Jackson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes over a decade ago, and he decided to get his “health in check.”

He even posted a before and after photo for his fans showing how he lost his weight after gastric bypass surgery through dieting right.

He calls it “listening to my body.”

He also teamed up with Unify Health Labs to put together a diet to help both his brain and emotional well-being, as well as his physical health.

For fans who feel Randy Jackson doesn’t look healthy, it is the exact opposite, as he is healthier than he has ever been, thanks to the weight loss.

I don’t use that anymore. Anybody that’s lost weight, you lose it and then you start eating and drinking more and it all starts coming back. That’s what started happening to me,” he told People. “I was like, ‘No, I’m not going to spend my life going through this.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.