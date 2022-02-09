Amber Portwood and ex Andrew Glennon ordered to undergo drug tests amid custody battle

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood have been ordered to undergo drug testing amid their custody battle. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is still battling for custody of her son James, and now she and her ex Andrew Glennon have been ordered to undergo drug testing.

Amber and Andrew share their three-year-old son James and have been at war over custody ever since Amber’s arrest in 2019.

The incident saw Amber accused of chasing Andrew with a machete while he held James, which she denied in her new book.

James’ parents share joint legal custody and Amber has regular visits with her son, but Andrew has primary physical custody.

In the fall of 2021, Andrew accused Amber of using drugs while pregnant with James and claimed his ex had exhibited signs of being high on meth during a recent child handover.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and ex Andrew Glennon to undergo drug tests

According to The Sun, an Indiana judge has reportedly now ordered the former couple to undergo drug testing. Specifically, Amber and Andrew must undergo a “10 panel urine drug screen” which will test for the presence of a wide variety of prescription and illegal drugs including methamphetamines.

Andrew accused Amber of acting “paranoid” during a drop-off with their son James last fall and demanded that she take a hair follicle test. During the October 2021 exchange, Andrew said Amber was “acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appeared completely paranoid and disheveled.”

Amber and Andrew’s custody battle has gotten ugly in recent months, with Amber requesting full custody of James after Andrew shared a post on Instagram where he appeared to accuse Amber of “hitting” their son.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s ugly custody battle

The Instagram Stories post, which was later deleted, read, “You hit your baby boy? … Really?!”

After Andrew’s allegations of Amber abusing drugs, she told her fans that she was “staying in positive energy.” And despite what her critics thought, Amber told them she “always” sees her son James.

Andrew has previously alleged that he was the subject of abuse during his relationship with the Teen Mom OG star, and said he faced some “real dark stuff.”

Amber’s ex alleged that on one occasion she punched him in the face while driving Leah to her first day of school.

“Gary [Shirley] saw blood, his daughter saw blood and her whole school saw blood. It’s all there, it’s all happened, it’s all real,” Andrew shared during a live video.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.