Amanza Smith says Christine Quinn has changed the most since being in the spotlight, but is ‘really sweet’

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is sharing some juicy details about her co-stars.

And we’ve just gotten word that the popular Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Now, the real estate agent is dishing about her stint on the show, and about her castmates as well.

During a recent interview, the mom-of-two talked about the cast member that has changed the most since the show started airing.

And she named her fashionable blond castmate as the culprit.

Amanza says Christine Quinn is ‘really sweet’

Amanza recently had a lengthy chat on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and she opened up about Selling Sunset.

Talks quickly turned to one of the most controversial cast members on the show, Christine Quinn, who has received her share of backlash from fans.

The fashionable blonde is brash and outspoken, and while she has a large fan base, she also has her share of haters.

Despite how she may come off on TV, Amanza proclaimed that Quinn is actually really sweet despite being labelled as “b**chy” by some viewers.

“She comes off on the show as like a total b**ch and I mean, she can be,” admitted Amanza.

However, the 43-year-old reaffirmed that her newly married co-star is, “I mean, she seems like she’s a really sweet girl and she’s smart. She’s really talented. I don’t know. She’s just, she’s Christine… I don’t know if she feeds into it more because she knows that it’s a show. I don’t know if, I don’t know, because she is really not as catty as well.”

Has Christine changed since being in the spotlight?

When asked which of her cast members has changed since being on the show, Christine Quinn’s name came up once again.

“I mean, I think if anybody, I would have to say, if I had to pick one of them, I would have to say Christine… I mean, not so much with me, but like I’ve seen what’s going to happen with her and Mary.”

Amanza went on to explain by saying, “Maybe it’s because she’s married now or, you know, she was just dating before or maybe she matured or didn’t, I don’t know, but I can definitely say that – and I will speak for more than just myself.”

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with the show and the cameras or if it’s like a relationship or just age,” added the Netflix star.

“I don’t know. But yeah, I think she’s definitely changed a bit in the spotlight, but I don’t feel like, I mean behind closed doors, she’s so sweet. Like she’s so sweet to me. I feel bad. I don’t want to say anything back. Cause she’s like, she’s really nice to me.”

The popular Netflix series, which has aired three seasons so far, has been confirmed for a Season 4 return, which will most likely air sometime in 2020.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.