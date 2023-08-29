Amanda Wilhelm claps back at claims she’s ‘clout chasing’ and ‘just wants to be famous’

Amanda Wilhelm hasn’t exactly been feeling the love from viewers because, well, there’s no love to give, and now she’s clapping back at the critics.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has enraged many with her treatment of boyfriend, Razvan Ciocoi, who many predicted would get hurt in the relationship.

It didn’t take a genius to realize that the newly widowed mom of two was nowhere near ready to jump back into the dating scene so soon after her husband’s passing.

But that’s exactly what she did, and unfortunately for Razvan, who, by the way, should have known better, was a causality in the relationship.

The Romanian model was head over heels in love with Amanda, but once she arrived in his country, it became apparent that her feelings for him were much different.

She had no plans for a future with him and was less than thrilled to learn he had already arranged a trip to the US to see her.

After seeing their romance play out on screen, people are convinced that Amanda joined the show because she wants to be famous, but she recently slammed those claims.

Amanda defends her decisions despite backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers

After the latest episode played out, the backlash against Amanda intensified, and now she’s clapping back.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy response to those who doubt her intentions to be with Razvan and be on the show.

In one post, Amanda explained her reasons for not wanting to introduce her kids to Razvan, which is why she wasn’t happy when he revealed his desire to move to the US.

“I don’t know what single parent would ever consider having their children meet their bf/gf for the first time and say oh yeah btw he’s living with us,” she reasoned.

Amanda also made it very clear to Razvan that she could not support him while he chased his dream in the US, and she stood by that.

“I don’t know of any person that would say oh you don’t have a plan to make income? You want me to provide for you while you chase your dreams? Yes! Of course move right in! Like Gtfoh y’all are insane.”

Amanda Wilhelm’s post. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance star also had a message for those claiming she just wanted 15 minutes of fame. She actually threw some shade at Razvan in her post and reasoned that if anyone was clout-chasing it would be him, given the situation.

“Lastly, for people saying I’m ‘clout chasing and I just ‘wanna be famous,’ that’s actually hysterical considering that the other person’s childhood dream was literally to become an actor in the US, which was said on the show.”

Amanda Wilhelm’s message, part two. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm/Instagram

“Y’all just literally say anything about me and it’s funny af,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.