Amanda Wilhelm is losing fans after her trip to Romania to meet Razvan

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 viewers are liking Amanda Wilhelm less and less with each new episode.

Amanda spent her first night with Razvan Ciocoi during Episode 3.

The young widow traveled to Romania to meet her online love interest for the first time in person, and her behavior during her first physical encounter with Razvan rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way.

During Episode 2, Amanda raised some red flags when she complained about some seemingly trivial issues, like not having enough space to put her things on Razvan’s bathroom countertop.

Amanda also didn’t like that Razvan stuck his tongue in her mouth when they shared a kiss at the airport, and she questioned why her boyfriend kept a box of tissues on his nightstand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Then, in Episode 3, Amanda didn’t like the idea of Razvan getting a tourist visa to come to the U.S. to spend time with her and her kids. She also began to feel guilty about spending time getting to know Razvan while her kids were home and considered cutting her trip short.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers aren’t happy with Amanda Wilhelm’s behavior

Following Sunday’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers headed to Twitter to sound off, and quite a few of them expressed that they weren’t happy with Amanda’s behavior so far this season.

One such viewer tweeted, “Amanda becomes more unlikeable with each episode. She put herself in a situation she ain’t have to be in. Her kids shouldn’t have even known Razvan existed. If Razvan had any sense, he woulda sent her a** home to grieve with her kids.”

Amanda becomes more unlikeable with each episode.



She put herself in a situation she ain’t have to be in.



Her kids shouldn’t have even known Razvan existed.



If Razvan had any sense, he woulda sent her ass home to grieve with her kids. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/Y3Hfl6b5rj — Shay (@shaybaby105) June 19, 2023

“Amanda you feel guilty now?!?” tweeted another critic. “Girl you should have NEVER got on the plane this soon after your husband passed….there I said it.”

Amanda you feel guilty now?!? Girl you should have NEVER got on the plane this soon after your husband passed….there I said it #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/oxlXUhxc5L — Allie (@furmommaX2) June 19, 2023

“Yes, Amanda, there’s no guideline to grief…but I’m 99.99999% sure taking off across the planet chasing after a new man, leaving your still-grieving kids with their dad’s ashes, isn’t advisable…” wrote another viewer, who clearly isn’t on board with Amanda’s way of thinking.

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days



Yes, Amanda, there's no guideline to grief…but I'm 99.99999% sure taking off across the planet chasing after a new man, leaving your still-grieving kids with their dad's ashes, isn't advisable… pic.twitter.com/snbGhIFvyO — luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 (@luv_2_h8_zillas) June 19, 2023

“I officially REALLY DISLIKE her. He deserves better,” read another tweet from a Twitter user.

During her visit, Amanda tried to explain to Razvan that she was scared that her kids would lose another man in their lives after already losing their father, Jason, to cancer.

But Razvan told TLC producers that he didn’t feel as though Amanda was attempting to do enough to make her kids understand what her situation was and that it made him “sad.”

Amanda and Razvan are facing lots of issues early in their relationship

During one of her solo confessionals, Amanda told cameras Razvan was the “man of her dreams” and the one she wanted to share her future with. But, she added that it’s a “delicate” situation, and she wants to be 100 percent certain about her relationship with Razvan before she involves her children.

“I can’t take any risks on that,” Amanda confessed.

Amanda has already come under fire this season for rushing into another relationship too soon after losing her husband. Many viewers feel that she should have taken more time to heal and enroll in therapy rather than look for love right away.

Only three episodes into this season, Amanda and Razvan’s relationship is already off to a bad start. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to find a middle ground and work around Amanda’s fears or if it will be too much for Razvan to handle.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.