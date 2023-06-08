90 Day Fiance: Everything to know about Amanda Wilhelm’s late husband Jason

Amanda Wilhelm joined the Season 6 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and immediately won over viewers’ hearts with her storyline.

At just 31 years old, Amanda lost her husband, Jason, to ampullary cancer, making her a widow left to raise their two young children.

Amanda described her late husband as “such a jokester” and shared that he loved to make people laugh and took “great care” of her and their two children.

Although Amanda found love again with Razvan Ciocoi just months after her husband’s passing, Jason is still an important part of her and her children’s lives.

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers learned during Season 6 Episode 1, Jason was just 45 years old when he lost his life.

As Amanda explained, Jason was diagnosed with Stage 4 ampullary cancer, a rare form of cancer that “forms in an area of your digestive system called the ampulla of Vater. The ampulla of Vater is located where your bile duct and pancreatic duct join and empty into your small intestine.”

Here’s everything we know about Amanda Wilhelm’s late husband Jason

Jason got his diagnosis just eight months after his initial doctor’s visit. At first, doctors dismissed Jason’s symptoms, and even after CT scans and X-rays, nothing showed up.

Doctors told Jason that his “best case scenario would be for him to live three months with chemotherapy,” as Amanda explained during Episode 1.

Just 10 days after receiving his diagnosis, Jason passed away.

According to Jason’s obituary, he was born on May 6, 1976, and died on March 19, 2022.

“Jason was a funny, caring, strong man,” his obituary reads. “He made a room light up by just being in it. He loved being a father and his children meant the world to him. He will be missed greatly.”

Amanda speaks out after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics ‘judge’ her

This week, Amanda shared a message in her Instagram Story, explaining the timeline of events after she says she’s been “judged” by her critics for finding love so soon after Jason’s death.

Amanda opened up about her loss on Instagram this week. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

“Being part of a tv show I realize I opened myself up to have everyone judge me and give their opinions about me and my life good or bad,” she wrote.

Amanda shared that she and Jason were together for 12 years and married for eight. As his obituary states, he passed away in early 2022. Amanda began filming for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days at the end of 2022, continuing into early 2023.

The Louisiana native continued, defending her decision to leave her kids in the U.S. while she flew to Romania to meet Razvan.

“I was never looking to replace [my kids’] father or even gave them the impression I was romantically involved with someone,” Amanda wrote.

Amanda paid tribute to Jason in a touching Instagram post

Amanda doesn’t have many posts that include Jason on her Instagram feed. However, she shared a sweet video tribute to Jason in the Instagram post below, dated November 13, 2022, eight months after his passing.

The video compilation included footage from their happiest times, including their wedding day, Jason spending time with their kids, and Jason and Amanda having fun together.

Amanda set the video to the song In The Stars by Benson Boone and captioned the post, “🌌💙✨”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.