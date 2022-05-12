Alyssa Ellman’s finale appearance bashed by MAFS viewers

Alyssa Ellman gathered with her Married at First Sight Season 14 costars. Pic credit: Lifetime

Alyssa Ellman’s time on Married at First Sight was short as she and Chris Collette divorced right after the honeymoon.

During Alyssa’s brief time on the show, she received lots of backlash from critics due to her insensitive and cold behavior towards Chris.

While Alyssa wasn’t present for most of the season, she did return for the finale, and viewers voiced their dismay with her return online.

MAFS viewers react to Alyssa Ellman’s finale return

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a clip from the Boston couples’ gathering after Decision Day.

The clip featured Chris Collette’s update on his love life as he revealed he’s back to dating again after his divorce from Alyssa Ellman.

The post aimed to celebrate Chris with the caption reading, “Cheers to Chris getting back out there!”

In the comment section, many viewers expressed their happiness for Chris while also objecting to Alyssa’s presence in the finale.

A critic commented, “We didn’t have to see her again, we just want to see Chris.”

Another commenter enjoyed seeing Alyssa’s reaction to Chris’ announcement that he’s dating again and wrote, “The look on her face when Chris said he was dating again was priceless! good for you Chris!!!”

A MAFS fan also wished Chris well while questioning why Alyssa was back on screen, writing, “Why did they bring her back on. Hope Chris finds he’s soulmate…seems like a good guy…”

Other comments included, “You go, Chris!”, “Who invite Alyssa?!?”, “Ugh why bring her back” “Why are they giving her camera time” and “She is so unlikable.”

Alyssa Ellman will return for the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion

As MAFS fans know, Decision Day is not the last we’ll see of the Boston couples, as they’ll all return for the MAFS reunion, where they’ll reveal if they managed to stay married away from the cameras.

As much as MAFS viewers seem to be over Alyssa, she will be returning for the reunion, and previews show her having a tense moment with costar Lindsey Georgoulis.

Alyssa and Lindsey have been transparent about not being fond of one another, so time will tell how their confrontation plays out at the reunion.

The MAFS reunion preview also showed Alyssa declaring her signature catchphrase, as she emotionally stated that she’s a “good person.”

MAFS viewers reacted to Alyssa’s behavior in the reunion preview, with one fan tweeting, “The fact that Alyssa says she’s a good person at the REUNION. the jokes write themselves !!”

Another predicted Alyssa would storm off set again at the reunion, writing, “I wonder if Alyssa is going to storm off during the reunion like she did on the afterparty. I’m sure she will once anyone tries to hold her accountable.”

One viewer captured a common sentiment as fans anticipate the upcoming reunion, tweeting, “I honestly don’t even know what to say about this season…all I know is I’m ready for the reunion to air.”

Tune in next Wednesday for the dramatic Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion.

