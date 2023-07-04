Allison DuBois speaks out after predicting Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split at Season 1 ‘dinner party from hell’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea is hot and keeps coming.

After months of speculation about their marriage status, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have seemingly split.

While this may shock those who have watched the show for years and followed them on social media, it isn’t for one psychic medium.

Allison DuBois, the psychic medium who inspired the TV show Medium, appeared on Season 1 of RHOBH and predicted a split would come for Kyle and Mauricio.

Remember that dinner party from hell? The one where Camille Grammer was the host and her friend, Allison, read the ladies?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Well, the prediction Allison made (which upset Kyle at the time) has seemingly come true.

Ah, a decade later, and Allison DuBois is still on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers’ minds.

The psychic medium took to her Instagram page to comment about the alleged split between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

She wrote, “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop”

The Camille nod refers to Camille’s split from Kelsey Grammer, which happened not long after Allison made her prediction about Kyle and Mauricio. Viewers were convinced she was picking up Camille’s vibes, but she insisted that wasn’t the case, and now, here we are.

Allison said Mauricio wouldn’t “emotionally fulfill” Kyle when she discussed it. The episode was intense, and Kyle was unhappy about what happened, revealing she didn’t believe a word Allison said.

It’s hard to argue someone isn’t truthful when an entire show was based on her real-life work with police to aid in investigations. Actress Patricia Arquette played Allison in the TV series Medium.

Kyle Richards is rumored to be involved with Morgan Wade

For months there have been rumors that Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade were more than just friends. Their connection seemingly came from nowhere, and she began appearing on Kyle’s Instagram and Kyle on Morgan’s.

The two would be an unlikely pairing, but Kyle may be taking a page from The Real Housewives of Orange County’s star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s book. After all, this is what viewers saw happen with her and her husband, Sean.

There’s been no confirmation that Kyle and Morgan are anything but good friends at this point, but with an alleged split that shocked the Bravosphere, anything is possible.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.