Alina Kozhevnikova is promoting her Cameos after 90 Day Fiance firing news

It’s only been a few days since TLC announced 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member, Alina Kozhevnikova would no longer be part of the show.

After multiple stories came out revealing racist comments that were posted on the reality star’s social media accounts, the network made the decision to fire her. They plan to edit her out of scenes that were previously filmed. Additionally, she likely will not appear in the tell-all special. No word yet about Caleb’s appearance in the special episode.

Since the news broke, Alina, in a clear attempt to salvage her reputation, has been promoting her page on Cameo. The website allows fans to purchase personalized videos from actors, singers, and reality stars. Videos can be requested for oneself or gifted to someone else.

On her page, Alina shows off her language skills by stating that she can record any message fans would like in English, Russian or Spanish. Without a doubt, she is putting in the effort to stand out in the crowd amongst other 90 Day Fiance stars who have made their debut on Cameo.

Currently, a Cameo video from Alina costs $30 and can be delivered within 24-hours.

Alina isn’t shying away from the public

Typically, when a TV personality is in the middle of a scandal, they like to take a break from social media. It’s a way to let the fire burn out and allow people to move one from what happened.

Fans and critics alike can be harsh with their judgments and opinions and rarely hold back online. However, Alina is not letting the comments get to her and continues to keep her face in the spotlight.

While she has limited the comments that can be made on her posts, she is still active on her Instagram page. She continues to promote her music and posts pictures of herself reflecting on her life.

What’s next for Alina and Caleb?

With her time on the show cut short, it’s unsure how much more of her relationship with Caleb viewers will get to see. A recent episode showed things between the two became a bit rocky as Alina lied about her relationship with her ex.

The lie led to a small argument where Caleb stated he’s not sure he can trust her anymore and fears what else she might be hiding from him. Previews for upcoming episodes show the two attempting to make the best of their short time together in Turkey before having to return to their home countries.

So far, neither have posted anything on social media regarding the status of their relationship. Caleb also has been fairly quiet about Alina being fired. An official announcement on Caleb’s future with the 90 Day Fiance franchise has yet to be released.

