Ali Fedotowsky talks The Bachelorette regrets — Here’s the thing she would do differently

Former Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky reveals if she has any regrets about her time on the show. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky opened up about how she felt about her season of The Bachelorette and if she had any regrets regarding it.

Ali was the sixth ever Bachelorette lead and was loved by fans, but it didn’t mean she was in love with the experience itself.

Ali hosted an Instagram Q&A during which she opened up about her experience on The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

One fan asked if she had any regrets from her time on the show.

“Only thing I regret is this hairdo! Ha! But seriously my style was horrible when I was on the show!” Ali jokingly responded

On a serious note, she wished she was able to let loose more but ultimately had no regrets.

“I do wish I enjoyed it more in the moment but I would never regret it! It’s the reason my life turned out the way it has today!” she added.

Ali admitted she ‘hated being the Bachelorette’

Even though Ali has no regrets about being on The Bachelorette, she did admit she didn’t particularly enjoy the experience.

“It is so difficult. I hated being the Bachelorette. And that’s the truth,” Ali told Us Weekly in March.

However, at the time, Ali still said she didn’t regret being on The Bachelorette for the same reason — it made her who she is today.

“I am beyond grateful. Like, my life would not be what it is today,” she continued. “If I wasn’t on that show, I wouldn’t have the platform I have. I wouldn’t have the amazing community around me. I wouldn’t have met my husband, wouldn’t have my kids, like, I’m so beyond grateful for The Bachelorette. But I hated my experience.”

Her season of The Bachelorette aired over ten years ago in 2010.

During the Bachelorette, she ended up giving her final rose to Roberto Martinez and accepted his proposal. However, in 2011, Ali revealed that she and Roberto had broken up.

What Ali has been up to since starring on The Bachelorette

Now, Ali is married to Kevin Manno and has been since 2017.

They share two kids together, 5-year-old Molly and 3-year-old Riley.

Ali frequently keeps fans updated on her life and parenting journey on Instagram.

Recently, she shared that she discovered she had a biological sister that she hadn’t known about. They both shared a father and hadn’t realized.

They met up recently and she documented the experience.

Aside from that, Ali frequently shares tips, products, and resources for parenting. She also gives beauty tips and tricks.

As Ali herself said, even though she didn’t find love on The Bachelorette, it all worked out for the best.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.