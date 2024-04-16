Alexia Nepola ‘shocked and heartbroken’ over husband’s divorce filing

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is speaking out about her husband, Todd Nepola’s, decision to file for divorce from her.

In a statement on her Instagram Story, the reality TV star revealed she is “shocked and heartbroken” about the filing.

“I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time,” the 56-year-old added.

“I’m praying for better times ahead.”

News broke Monday morning that Todd filed for divorce earlier this month. There were some questions about their relationship as they had significant differences on the recently wrapped RHOM Season 6.

The pair married in St. Barts in December 2021, and Page Six reports that they signed a prenuptial agreement before the wedding.

Alexia Nepola previously shared photos of their big day on Instagram

Alexia Nepola had previously commemorated the big day on Instagram with a photo from the ceremony, revealing it gave her “hope for the years to come.”

With RHOM Season 6 recently wrapping, the series snagged a pickup for Season 7 with some big caveats.

Firstly, production will not get underway for months, leading to questions about who will return for the next chapter.

Then, the word also broke that producers were bracing for a shake-up to the cast, which had remained intact for the last three seasons.

Unlike The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Potomac, there is no need to change RHOM because each season has been near-perfect since it was revived.

RHOM should get filming underway on Season 7 to capture the aftermath

The cast always has something going on in their lives, and none of their arguments feel manipulated for the camera. Now that Nepola’s marriage is falling apart, there’s a good chance that filming will get back underway sooner rather than later.

Bravo usually wants to capture the aftermath of big life events for its cast, and waiting until later in the year to pick back up doesn’t feel necessary because it would eliminate the tension.

Plus, having Nepola and Larsa Pippen both single going into a new season could be a big enough shake-up for producers to keep the rest of the cast relatively unchanged.

RHOM Season 7 could look very different

If the show gets revamped, it will follow in the footsteps of both The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOP is losing Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon ahead of Season 9, while RHOBH is losing Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff ahead of Season 14.

The above shows needed to switch things up after poor fan reaction to their most recent seasons.

RHOM is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is likely to premiere in 2025.