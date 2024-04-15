RHOP’s Candiace Dillard announces pregnancy as Robyn Dixon confirms ‘I was fired’

The Real Housewives of Potomac streets have been piping hot today with exciting baby news from Candiace Dillard and bad news for Robyn Dixon.

The women were very strategic with their announcements waiting for Part 3 of the reunion to drop before spilling the tea.

First let’s start with happy news from Candiace and her husband, Chris Bassett who confirmed they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the baby news during a recent interview and expressed excitement about finally starting a family together.

Candiace’s pregnancy explains her decision to leave RHOP after a toxic season with a cast more divided than ever. However, she’s not the only one leaving the show.

OG Robyn Dixon finally confirmed her exit and admitted she was fired after eight seasons as a full-time cast member.

The RHOP star had her infamous “cryangle” in hand during a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, but this time it was to wipe away happy tears.

The mama-to-be was glowing alongside her husband Chris, as reporter Brice Saunders revealed, “We got big news to share, you guys are expecting your first child together.”

“Yes,” said an emotional Candiace as she wiped away tears. “I think today I am about 13 weeks and three days, so just about into the second trimester,”

“It’s been weird but also like, really wonderful,” she added.

If you’re wondering whether Candiace’s pregnancy impacted her decision to exit the show, the answer is yes.

“I would say probably 95 percent,” the RHOP star told the media outlet adding that she “was really adamant” about creating a tranquil space during her pregnancy.

“I wanted the space around us and for our child to feel peaceful and to feel free and to feel positive…without any added pressure, good, bad or indifferent from the show,” explained the 37-year-old.

Robyn Dixon confirms ‘I was fired’ from RHOP

Meanwhile, another RHOP star, Robyn Dixon had news to share but it certainly wasn’t happy news.

During an episode of her and Gizelle Bryant’s Reasonably Shady podcast, titled It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye, the 45-year-old confirmed her exit from the show.

Although news of her firing came out several days ago, Robyn said she waited to share the news out of respect for the network.

“Yes I will not be returning to Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” said Robyn. “It’s reality, the network did not invite me back, I was fired.”

The mom of two told listeners that she was okay with the decision, adding, “Nothing lasts forever.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.