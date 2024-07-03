Alexei Brovarnik ‘classless’ for trying to snag a free spa day for Loren’s birthday: ‘Not a good look’

Alexei Brovarnik tried to save himself some money, but 90 Day Fiance critics think he took it too far.

Alex was looking for a way to pamper his wife, Loren Brovarnik, for her birthday, but he didn’t want to break the bank.

The TLC star contacted some Miami-based spas to snag a free or discounted spa day.

SHABOOTY shared screenshots of Alex’s Instagram DMs on X in a post captioned, “Here’s the tea: today is Loren’s birthday & Alexei has been hounding the DMs of local Miami spas for a comped spa date for his wife, boasting about her 1.4m followers, in order to receive a free/discounted spa date in exchange for posting about them on IG. SMH.”

In one such DM, Alex wrote, “Hi i was wondering, if you guys do any collaborations? I want to take my wife for a day of pampering hoping to get a good price in exchange for tagging your page.”

Alex went on to include that he has 866,000 Instagram followers and Loren has 1.4 million, and sent similar messages to multiple spas in the area.

Here’s the tea: today is Loren’s birthday & Alexei has been hounding the DMs of local Miami spas for a comped spa date for his wife, boasting about her 1.4m followers, in order to receive a free/discounted spa date in exchange for posting about them on IG. SMH. #90dayfiance ☕️ pic.twitter.com/yTJnUeJ9rJ — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) June 30, 2024

The DMs caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers, who headed to SHABOOTY’s comments section to sound off, calling Alex “pathetic” and “cheap.”

90 Day Fiance fans take aim at Alexei: ‘Classless and pathetic’

“Ew this is so classless and pathetic,” voiced @acidalexandra.

Another X user added that if Loren can afford a Mommy Makeover, Alex should be able to afford a spa day for her birthday.

“Insane,” their comment read.

Others presumed that Loren received her Mommy Makeover surgery compliments of collaboration, much like Alex was seeking on Instagram.

@house_mader wrote that they felt bad for Alex, and assumed he is “probably broke with all the kids and supporting his family,” adding that his efforts made him come off as “pathetic” looking.

“Cheap as hell, buy your wife the spa day,” demanded another one of Alex’s critics.

One X user chimed in, “Dude, just pay for the damn spa day. Not a good look.”

Another called Alex’s approach “embarrassing.”

Alex and Loren return for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

This season on Happily Ever After?, we’re watching Alexei and his wife Loren Brovarnik’s storyline play out.

So far in Season 8, Loren just underwent her Mommy Makeover surgery.

Loren was finally healed enough to enjoy a night out with Alex, but their dinner date quickly became a heated argument.

Loren expressed that she wanted to return to work, focusing on growing her business, but Alex was adamantly against the idea.

Alex felt Loren should stay home with their three young children, Shai, Asher, and Ari, instead of returning to the workforce.

Next week, we’ll see if Alex stood his ground or gave in and took Loren’s side.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.