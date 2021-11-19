Alex Radcliffe shares update on personal life, teases Below Deck Med return

Alex has a lot of juicy information to reveal when he talked to pal Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

Alex Radcliffe has shared an update on his personal life and teased a Below Deck Med return.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans can’t get enough of the Season 5 alum. The deckhand did make some waves recently when he dissed Hannah Ferrier. However, for the most, Alex is a fan favorite.

Since his stint on Below Deck Med, Alex launched The Altered Reality podcast and currently appears on Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck. Alex works on both with his good friend Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 alum, Anastasia Surmava.

Thanks to a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Alex has given Below Deck fans some news about his personal life and future with the yachting show.

Would Alex Radcliffe return to Below Deck Med?

Earlier this week, Alex appeared virtually on WWHL along with his pal Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase. While she defended her work ethic against stew Fraser Olender’s criticism, Alex opened up about appearing again Below Deck Med.

Alex hangs out with several cast members in the Below Deck family. Andy asked which of his Below Deck friends was the thirstiest to get back on the show.

“The thirstiest? I think we’re all thirsty. I think me, Bobby, and Kelley, we all want some sip of the water. We want to come back,” Alex spilled.

The Boston native also brought up Kelley Johnson’s infamous naked mirror selfie that now has Below Deck fans searching for it. Yep, Andy brought up a question that Alex just couldn’t resist alluding to Kelley’s infamous picture.

Later a virtual fan wanted to know if Alex wanted to come back and who he would want to work with Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Lee Rosbach, or Captain Glenn Shephard.

“Yes, 100% I would come back and Captain Lee. He seems like an unbelievable guy and someone that ya know, I would want to learn from,” Alex expressed.

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Med shares update on his personal life

Andy couldn’t resist asking Alex if he was single. These two do have kind of a bromance after all.

“I just started a relationship with somebody for the first time in like four years,” he said.

Those who follow the Below Deck Med alum on social media already know the answer to this question. Alex has shared several Instagram Stories and a couple of posts of him with his girlfriend.

There’s no question Alex looks very happy with the new woman in his life.

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Mediterranean dropped a couple of bombshells this week. The deckhand wants to appear on the OG Below Deck, and he recently started dating someone special.

