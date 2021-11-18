Below Deck: Heather Chase defends her work ethic amid Fraser Olender’s criticism

Heather isn’t here for Fraser tarnishing her reputation as a chief stew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck chief stew Heather Chase has defended her work ethic amid Fraser Olender’s criticism.

The relationship between Fraser and Heather isn’t the greatest. Fraser dissed Heather’s management style and overall work dynamic a few times.

On Below Deck Season 9 Episode 4, Fraser imitated a conversation guessing Heather’s age. The chief stew she had the best response to after watching the show.

Charter guest Justin Richards, who had fans in an uproar, proved to be more than difficult for Heather. However, Fraser just might be her biggest challenge during Season 9.

Below Deck’s Heather Chase defends work ethic amid Fraser Olender’s criticism

Earlier this week, Heather stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish Below Deck Season 9. She was joined by her good friend, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe. The latter didn’t make Below Deck Med fans too happy with his comments about Hannah Ferrier.

The host loves to play games and couldn’t resist playing one where Heather defended her work ethic through a series of questions. Andy first wanted to know why Fraser was not right about Heather’s tone of voice being cold, blunt, and not delivered nicely.

“Because as a manager, I’m not meant to speak to him as his mother. I am meant to speak to him as a boss. We’re here to get a job done. I didn’t realize he was so sensitive,” Heather replied.

When Fraser appeared on WWHL, he declared Heather could be a better leader if she did some work. Heather admitted his words were unjust and insisted “once Fraser becomes a chief stew, he’ll understand it a little more.”

The blonde beauty also addressed Fraser’s claims that he was pulled in too many directions on Below Deck because of Heather’s lack of organization.

“I can understand his frustration,” she stated.

“He came off a 90-meter boat where he usually only has two guests on at a time. He’s not used to having eight guests being on charter and having to be a stew on a smaller boat. On a smaller boat, you have to wear many hats. You have to jump through service, go back to beds and heads, go back to helping Rachel, do some laundry and be all over the place. If you can’t handle that, then maybe you shouldn’t be on a charter yacht.”

Heather from Below Deck wasn’t aware Fraser was anti-her so quickly

Chef Rachel Hargrove didn’t realize first-officer Eddie Lucas was dissing her behind on her until Below Deck Season 8 hit the airwaves. It turns out that Heather felt the same way about Fraser muttering things about her under his breath.

“I am actually very shocked. I had no idea he was speaking under his breath so much. But you know what, power to him. We all have to get it out in some way or another,” the chief stew said.

Heather wasn’t aware that Fraser and stew Jessica Albert had issues with her so early on into the season. While filming, Heather was focused on getting the job done. If that means they dislike her, then so be it.

Andy couldn’t resist asking Heather to reveal three complaints about Fraser.

“I wouldn’t say I have any complaints about his work ethic. I would say I have more complaints about his integrity, his lack of willingness to speak up in person, and his lack to see the bigger picture. Which are all big characteristics if you look to be a successful chief stew one day,” she expressed.

Heather Chase from Below Deck has defended her work ethic as Fraser Olender continues to question it. The tension between these two is just getting started and will make for a very entertaining Season 9.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.