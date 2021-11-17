It’s been years since Kelley was on Below Deck but he’s making headlines again. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are searching for Kelley Johnson’s NSFW picture thanks to Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe.

Kelley appeared on Below Deck Season 2 and Season 4. The deckhand turned bosun had a brief boatmance with Jennice Ontiveros during Season 2 and replaced Eddie Lucas as bosun for Season 4.

It’s a photo that Kelley blames Jennice and former chief stew Kate Chastain for leaking that has Below Deck fans buzzing.

What is the NSFW picture of Below Deck’s Kelley Johnson?

Here’s a little refresher on the infamous picture of Kelley that went viral and has once again become a hot topic.

In 2014 in the middle of Below Deck Season 2, a nude picture of Kelley began making the rounds online. The photo features Kelley taking a mirror selfie in the buff with his junk hanging out in all its glory.

At the Season 2 reunion show, Kelley accused Kate and Jennice of leaking the photo. Kelley also claimed they helped the image go viral, something he didn’t appreciate. Kate and Jennice denied having any involvement in the photo surfacing on the Internet.

Not only does Kelly have a full-on nude picture of his body online, but he also admitted to having a sex tape. Kelley told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live he has complete control over the video and has no intention of letting it get out.

Why are Below Deck fans searching for Kelley Johnson’s NSFW picture?

These days Kelley has given up reality TV life for one out of the spotlight. Although he still works in the yachting industry, Kelley also works as a photographer and videographer. Kelley’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos he has shot.

It’s been five years since Kelley was on Below Deck, so why are fans searching for his NSFW photo again. Well, that can be attributed to Alex and Andy.

Alex from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 appeared on WWHL the other night, with his good friend Below Deck’s Heather Chase. During a game featuring the Shady Roasted Pig, Alex was asked which former Below Deck cast member was the biggest d**k.

Instead of answering the question seriously, Alex used his wit to respond.

“Oh, Kelley Johnson, it’s all over online. It’s all online. All-day,” he quipped.

Andy commented it was a good picture. Then Alex took it a step further, joking it was his screen saver.

The little conversation now has Below Deck fans searching for Kelley Johnson’s NSFW photo. Honestly, it’s not hard to find either. Google proudly has it on display if the right words are searched.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.