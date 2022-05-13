Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown reveals current status with Bear

Raiven Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown married his on-again/off-again girlfriend Raiven Adams earlier this year. However, only a short time later, the police arrested Bear after a domestic abuse complaint.

Raiven had remained behind her husband during this time, going as far as to tell people to mind their own business when it comes to her marriage.

Twice this week, Raiven has popped up online and showed how she feels about her husband with some great photos.

Raiven sends a lovely Mother’s Day tribute

It all started on Mother’s Day.

Raiven offered up a photo of her mother and Ami Brown standing on each side of her and Bear, with the comment “So Perfect.”

It was a nice photo (via ScreenRant) showing the family’s coming together on the day of her marriage to Bear.

It was clear that her comment, “So Perfect” defines her thoughts on the wedding and possibly her marriage to Bear Brown.

However, it was a big day with their son River that showed the true happiness that she is celebrating with Bear right now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raiven and Bear offer family photos to Alaskan Bush People fans

Bear and Raiven took River swimming and seemed more than happy as they spent the day together.

Raiven took to her Instagram Live with a great photo of Bear, with a huge smile, playing with River, who had an even bigger smile himself.

Pic credit: @raiven_br0wn_/Instagram

Bear and Raiven took River to a pool, and while the outdoor pool was closed, they had a lot of fun at the indoor swimming area as a family.

These photos helped send relief to Alaskan Bush People fans who have been worried about Bear and Raiven’s relationship after his recent arrest.

Bear accepted a plea deal following his domestic violence arrest this past week. He still had to go to court today for the judge to accept the plea.

However, Raiven has been solidly behind her man, even after the alleged incident. She requested the no-contact order placed against him be removed, and the courts accepted her request.

Raiven said in a post at the time that people shouldn’t believe everything they read online. She also emphasized that the most important person was River and she asked fans to give them time to sort through their issues.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. There are no details on when or if it will return to Discovery.