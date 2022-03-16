Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown reveals why he started Instagram

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Matt Brown/YouTube

Alaskan Bush People fans love to follow their favorite Brown family members, and in the case of Matt Brown, they have to do it on social media.

Matt left the show a couple of years ago when the network fired him, and he ended up estranged from his family.

Many of the reasons Matt ended up on the outside were because of his addiction issues, something he went to rehab for and still fights the battle every day to remain sober and clean.

In a recent video on his Instagram account, Matt revealed how he has managed to stay sober in his life.

Matt Brown on staying sober

Matt Brown went to rehab at the behest of his family and Discovery, but after he spoke out about the show and his family, blaming both for his drug issues.

Since that time, Matt has been keeping fans updated on his life through both his Instagram account and his YouTube videos.

With the Instagram account, Matt has called it an accountability device, as he has forced himself to remain consistent in his posts, and fans can see him in person as he stays sober every day.

With his dad dying last year, Matt said he had reconciled with Billy Brown, although he remains estranged from his brothers and sisters, something that Raiven Brown has said is no one’s business but the families.

Matt has revealed that times are not always easy, but he wanted to let people know how he stays sober even when times are tough.

Alaskan Bush People’s Matt still enjoys the great outdoors

Matt Brown lives off the land.

When he told his fans that he stays sober during difficult times, he said it was thanks to focusing on certain positive outlets.

He shot the video while hiking atop a mountain by his home. He started to talk about how he wanted to bring more adventure videos to the channel because he wants to share more with his fans.

“The only thing you guys would hear about me outside of the show I was on was the tabloids,” Matt said. “It was never accurate and was never very nice. So, I started my Instagram so you all could see into my world.”

With this ability to check in with his fans, who he says have always been great to him, he can focus on the positives and help eliminate the negative thoughts that led to his darker days with addiction issues.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The reality series should return to Discovery later in 2022.